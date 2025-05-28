OTTAWA, Ontario, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the media are invited to attend the Skyservice Business Aviation Hangar at the Ottawa airport for a tour of De Havilland Canada’s Special Mission Aircraft.
The event will include a walk-through of a waterbomber aircraft and special configuration Dash 8, highlighting De Havilland Canada’s capabilities in designing and delivering specialized aircraft solutions for a range of mission profiles.
Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Time: 08:30 am – 12:00 pm(ET)
Location: Skyservice Hangar, Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport
Address: 350 Comet Pvt. Ottawa. Entrance to static is from the back parking lot on Airbus Private.
Photo Opportunity:
- Tour of the De Havilland Canada Special Mission Aircraft
- Interview opportunities with spokespersons and subject matter experts
Media RSVP:
Please confirm your attendance by contacting Jody Moseley at communications@dehavilland.com.
Note: Valid press credentials will be required for access.