Winnebago Industries to Participate in Fireside Chat at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, Ray Posadas will meet with investors and participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City. The event will take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net

