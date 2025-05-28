Peloton Announces Participation in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) announced its Chief Executive Officer and President, Peter Stern, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 10 AM PST.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events .

