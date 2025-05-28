Ashland hosts Innovation Day for analysts and investors

Wilmington, Del., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland will host an Innovation Day for analysts and investors at the company’s Bridgewater, New Jersey facility on May 29, 2025. The event will showcase the enhanced capabilities and expanded applications of Ashland's scalable technology platforms. Registration is required with options to attend via live webcast or in person. To register, visit the following link: registration page

Participants will join Ashland’s executive and senior technology leaders for an in-depth review of the latest platform developments and their expanding commercial opportunities. The presentations will detail how these advancements are poised to impact key markets and drive future growth.

Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with Ashland’s senior leaders in a moderated question and answer (Q&A) session. In-person attendees will experience the tangible progress through a lab tour, showcasing the evolved applications across Life Sciences, Personal Care, and Specialty Additives.

Ashland leaders presenting at the event include:

Guillermo Novo , chair, and chief executive officer

, chair, and chief executive officer Osama Musa , senior vice president and chief technology officer

, senior vice president and chief technology officer Dago Caceres , senior vice president and general manager, specialty additives

, senior vice president and general manager, specialty additives Alessandra Faccin , senior vice president and general manager, life sciences and intermediates

, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences and intermediates Jim Minicucci , senior vice president and general manager, personal care

, senior vice president and general manager, personal care William Whitaker , interim chief financial officer

, interim chief financial officer Additional senior members of the technical and commercial teams

Presentations will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude after the Q&A session at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. Following the Q&A, in-person attendees will have the opportunity to connect with business line leaders and scientists during a luncheon and a subsequent lab tour, concluding around 2:00 p.m. ET. Registration information and further event details can be found on Ashland’s investor website at http://investor.ashland.com

A webcast of the event will be available live and can be accessed, along with supporting materials, through the Ashland website. A replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will be archived, along with supporting materials, on Ashland’s website for 12 months. Copies of the presentation may also be requested by sending an email to investor_relations@ashland.com

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: William C. Whitaker Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (614) 790-2095 +1 (302) 995-3158 wcwhitaker@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

