Wet Hydration Rolls Out Packaging Refresh to Support Expanding Market Presence

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet Hydration, the innovative functional beverage brand, is proud to introduce its refreshed packaging as the company enters a pivotal stage of national growth and brand evolution.

Wet Hydration’s refreshed packaging is a bold step forward in elevating the hydration category. This updated look is designed to enhance consumer understanding, prominently featuring "Wellness Water" beneath the Wet Hydration logo for immediate clarity. Vibrant fruit imagery now reinforces the delicious, fruit-forward flavor profiles, making it easier for consumers to choose their perfect hydration companion. Enhanced functional callouts on the front of the can, coupled with detailed side panel messaging, empower consumers to quickly grasp the unique wellness benefits each zero-sugar, zero-calorie, and bubble-free offering provides.

“Our refreshed packaging is a direct response to the growing demand for clear, functional, and visually appealing hydration options,” says Jon McKillop, President at Wet Hydration. “We've intentionally designed these cans to stand out on shelves while clearly communicating the delicious flavors and wellness benefits Wet Hydration delivers.”

The updated look marks a new chapter for Wet Hydration as it scales rapidly across retail shelves, direct-to-consumer channels, and community-driven events. With increased demand from wellness-conscious consumers, the refreshed branding was developed to stand out in a crowded beverage market while reinforcing Wet Hydration’s long-term vision: to make hydration not just a habit, but a meaningful ritual woven into everyday life.

Now available online at wethydration.com and rolling out to retailers nationwide. Wet Hydration is poised to continue redefining what functional water should be—best-in-class taste, bold in benefits, elevated in experience, and rooted in intention.