Wet Hydration Expands Protein Water Line with Two New Flavors: Pineapple Whip Colada & Passion Guava

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet Hydration, one of the fastest-growing brands in functional wellness beverages, today announced the expansion of its breakthrough Protein Water line with two bold new flavors: Pineapple Whip Colada and Passion Guava. Following the success of the brand’s debut Strawberry Kiwi Protein Water, these additions mark the next chapter in Wet Hydration’s evolution as it continues redefining what functional hydration can be.

Crafted to deliver clean hydration and functional wellness in one smooth sip, Wet Hydration’s Protein Water blends 10g of clear whey protein, electrolytes for hydration, and BCAAs all with zero sugar and no prep required. The result is a lighter, smoother, fruit-forward protein experience designed for life on the go.

“Our Protein Water has unlocked a new way for consumers to reach their hydration and protein needs without sacrificing taste or convenience,” said Jon McKillop, President at Wet Hydration. “Pineapple Whip Colada and Passion Guava take that innovation even further. These flavors are refreshing, functional, and effortlessly fit into your everyday routine.”

Pineapple Whip Colada offers a creamy-tropical escape inspired by a beachside classic, while Passion Guava delivers a vibrant and refreshing blend of sweet-tart island fruit. Both flavors reflect Wet Hydration’s commitment to pairing leading-edge functionality with bold taste.

Wet Hydration’s Protein Water is crafted with clean ingredients and packaged in recyclable aluminum cans, staying true to the brand’s mission to support both everyday wellness and a healthier planet.

The new flavors will be available soon at wethydration.com and will roll out to select retailers nationwide.

As Wet Hydration continues to push the boundaries of functional beverages, the brand remains focused on creating wellness solutions that are simple, craveable, and built for modern lifestyles. With each innovation, Wet Hydration reinforces a daily lifestyle rooted in flavor, function, and feel-good performance.

