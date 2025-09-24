Wet Hydration Enters New Category with Launch of Protein Water

 | Source: Wet Hydration Wet Hydration

Wet Hydration Protein Water

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet Hydration, the fast-growing functional wellness water brand, will be debuting its first-ever Protein Water, marking an exciting expansion into a new category as the company continues its national growth and brand evolution.

The launch flavor, Strawberry Kiwi, combines clean hydration with functional protein—crafted for everyone, not just athletes. With 10g of protein, electrolytes for hydration, and bold fruit-forward flavor, Wet Hydration’s Protein Water delivers fuel for everyday life in a convenient ready-to-drink can. No blender, no powder, no prep, just grab and go.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking ways to combine hydration and protein into their daily routines,” said Jon McKillop, President at Wet Hydration. “Our Protein Water delivers exactly that: refreshing, functional protein that’s ready-to-drink and designed for everyday wellness. We know this product will resonate with wellness-minded consumers nationwide.”

Strawberry Kiwi Protein Water will soon be available at wethydration.com and will be rolling out to retailers nationwide, with additional flavors set to join the lineup. With bold innovation, elevated benefits, and clean ingredients, Wet Hydration continues to redefine what functional water can be: best-in-class taste, purposeful wellness, and hydration as a daily ritual.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf985259-35db-40a1-903b-f86a5f34ca06

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                beverages
                            
                            
                                cpg
                            
                            
                                protein
                            
                            
                                wellness water
                            
                            
                                wellness
                            
                            
                                lifestyle
                            
                            
                                athletes
                            
                            
                                protein water
                            
                            
                                hydration
                            
                            
                                electrolytes
                            
                            
                                health
                            
                            
                                sports beverages
                            
                            
                                yoga
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading