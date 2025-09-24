Wet Hydration Enters New Category with Launch of Protein Water





LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet Hydration, the fast-growing functional wellness water brand, will be debuting its first-ever Protein Water, marking an exciting expansion into a new category as the company continues its national growth and brand evolution.

The launch flavor, Strawberry Kiwi, combines clean hydration with functional protein—crafted for everyone, not just athletes. With 10g of protein, electrolytes for hydration, and bold fruit-forward flavor, Wet Hydration’s Protein Water delivers fuel for everyday life in a convenient ready-to-drink can. No blender, no powder, no prep, just grab and go.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking ways to combine hydration and protein into their daily routines,” said Jon McKillop, President at Wet Hydration. “Our Protein Water delivers exactly that: refreshing, functional protein that’s ready-to-drink and designed for everyday wellness. We know this product will resonate with wellness-minded consumers nationwide.”

Strawberry Kiwi Protein Water will soon be available at wethydration.com and will be rolling out to retailers nationwide, with additional flavors set to join the lineup. With bold innovation, elevated benefits, and clean ingredients, Wet Hydration continues to redefine what functional water can be: best-in-class taste, purposeful wellness, and hydration as a daily ritual.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf985259-35db-40a1-903b-f86a5f34ca06