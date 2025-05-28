Purpose Investments Inc. Announces May 2025 Distribution for Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the May 2025 distribution rate for Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units. The May 2025 distribution for Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units will be paid in June 2025.

The following table reflects the final distribution amount for the May 2025 distribution for Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units. Ex-distribution date for the May 2025 distribution is June 3, 2025.

Open-End Fund Ticker

Symbol Final distribution

per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0840 06/03/2025 06/06/2025 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $24 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.