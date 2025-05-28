Rakovina Announces Debentureholder Election to Receive Shares in Partial Satisfaction of Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) announces that in accordance with the terms of an indenture entered into between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated May 29, 2023 (the “Indenture”), certain holders (each, a “Debentureholder”) of 12.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the “Debentures”) have elected to receive common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) in lieu of cash in partial satisfaction of an aggregate total of approximately C$87,240 interest payable to all holders of the Debentures on May 29, 2025 (the “Interest Payment Date”). Approximately $16,740 of the interest payable under the Debentures will be settled by the issuance of Common Shares with the remaining $70,500 to be settled in cash on or about the Interest Payment Date.

The number of Common Shares to be issued to those Debentureholders who have elected to receive Common Shares in lieu of cash interest payment will be determined in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, by dividing the interest payable in cash on the Interest Payment Date by the greater of (i) the five (5) day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for the five (5) trading days immediately prior to the Interest Payment Date (being the five (5) trading days from May 22, 2025 to May 28, 2025) and (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) on May 28, 2025.

The issuance of the Common Shares in lieu of cash is subject to the terms and conditions of the Indenture as well as the receipt of all requisite approvals, including, without limitation, the approval of the TSXV.

Additional details regarding the Debentures can be found in the Company’s news releases dated May 1, 2023 and May 29, 2023 available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using proprietary, generative AI platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

