Royal Canadian Legion joins Veterans Affairs Canada at the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

OTTAWA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion shared the history of how Canada’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier came to be, during a special Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) event in Ottawa this morning. The story was part of the commemoration that took place on May 28th – the same day the soldier was originally interred in the final resting place at the site of the National War Memorial in Ottawa, in the year 2000.

Legion Grand President, Vice-Admiral (Ret’d) Larry Murray, who was deputy minister of VAC at the time, spoke on behalf of the Legion about the great collaboration. “I recall the thoughtful deliberations, the selfless efforts and the superb teamwork by all involved during the planning and preparation phases,” he shared.

VAdm (Ret’d) Murray also noted how significant the tomb remains today, with busloads of students and others visiting throughout the year, and as a site of deep reflection at Canada’s National Remembrance Day Ceremony; afterwards, attendees often place their lapel Poppies of Remembrance on the tomb.

Brigadier-General (Ret’d) Duane Daly is a former Legion Dominion Secretary (now referred to as National Executive Director) and the tomb’s project director. He, and past Dominion President the late Chuck Murphy, were instrumental in making things happen. BGen (Ret’d) Daly recounted some of the initial challenging history, and the overwhelming government and community support that eventually led to the tomb’s successful completion.

“By early 2000, the remedial work to modify the foot of the National War Memorial was completed and the tomb itself was crafted using the Legion’s design template based on the altar at Vimy (Canadian National Vimy Memorial, in France),” he said. The soldier later lay in state at Parliament, and a ceremonial parade including a Royal Canadian Mounted Police mounted horse and a vintage gun carriage, escorted the solider to the final resting place.

Her Excellency Governor General Mary Simon took part in the 25th anniversary event and shared her thoughts. She laid a wreath at the site, after which other special representatives including the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, laid a Poppy at the tomb.

“As we mark 25 years since Canada’s Unknown Soldier was laid to rest at the National War Memorial, I am deeply grateful to all Canadians who have served and sacrificed for peace and freedom. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier stands as a powerful tribute to those who have served, those who gave their lives, and those who will serve. Today and always, we honour them,” said Minister McKnight.

The Governor General of that time, The Right Honourable Adrienne Clarkson, was also present for the morning event. During the commemoration, several students from Glebe Collegiate Institute helped tell the story of one soldier - whose grave remains unknown - through some letters shared with his family during the First World War. Guests included representatives of Veteran groups, and community leaders. The placing of a Remembrance torch near the tomb, and a fly-past of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter also helped mark the ceremony.

BGen (Ret’d) Daly ended his remarks thanking VAC for acknowledging this milestone and speaking about the legacy of Remembrance that will endure at the site. “This tomb will forever stand as the focus of Remembrance for all those who have gone before us, for all those who serve today, and for all those who may be called upon again in the future,” he expressed.

A second unknown soldier was recently laid to rest in Newfoundland, also the result of a project led by the Legion and supported by government.

In May 2024, a special delegation traveled from Canada to France to receive the remains of an unknown First World War soldier from Newfoundland who served at Beaumont-Hamel in France; at a time when that province was a separate dominion of the British Empire and not yet part of Canada. On July 1, the unknown soldier was also interred at the refurbished Newfoundland National War Memorial which was rededicated to mark its 100th anniversary. Led by the Legion’s Newfoundland Command, the event was planned and executed in close partnership with all levels of government and additional supporters.

For more on the history of the tomb in St. John’s, visit: Tomb in St. John’s.

For more on the history of the tomb in Ottawa, visit: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

