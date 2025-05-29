Cleanfarms Launches New Pilot Program to Help Fraser Valley Farmers Recycle Ag Plastics

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, in collaboration with the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture and Food, is launching a five-year pilot program (2025-2029) to support farmers in the Fraser Valley in recycling bale wrap and silage plastics.

This pilot builds on experience from pilots in Northern BC and expands on the work of farmers in Agassiz who have been recycling plastics for several years, recently with expertise and logistical support from Cleanfarms and financial support from the Dairy Farmers of Canada. It aims to reduce ag plastic waste while improving on-farm recycling efficiency.

Leveraging experience in preparation and collection of agricultural plastics for recycling, Cleanfarms is launching this pilot to develop sustainable long-term solutions relevant to BC agriculture. As BC's largest dairy region, the Fraser Valley pilot will provide valuable learnings to inform programming for farmers across the province.

“With upwards of $188,000 in funding, this investment aims to reduce on-farm plastic waste and lay the groundwork for a province-wide agricultural plastics recycling program. It’s a crucial step toward a more sustainable and circular agricultural sector in BC.” said Jake Turek, Waste Management Engineer, British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

“The FVRD is proud to be involved in the new five-year pilot program of collecting and recycling used agricultural plastic,” said Patricia Ross, FVRD Board Chair. “The collaboration with Cleanfarms is creating an opportunity with practical solutions to help farmers reduce their environmental footprint in the region,” she said.

Cleanfarms will host a demonstration day in Agassiz on June 17th, 2025, where farmers can test different compactors and learn about how to participate in this pilot project. Farmers will store baled plastics on their farms, and drop-off events will be held twice per year. Additional details are available on our BC pilot web page.

“Pilot projects like this allow us to test and refine programs, making it easier to establish permanent recycling solutions,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director. Furthermore, farmers can recycle other ag plastics through Cleanfarms’ existing collection programs for used ag plastic containers, totes, drums, and Unwanted Pesticides & Livestock Medications (UPLM) which has its next collection in BC’s Peace Region in 2025.

For more information on how to participate in this pilot, visit our BC Pilot webpage, or contact Carly Fraser at fraserc@cleanfarms.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

