Canadian Red Cross supporting people impacted by Manitoba wildfires

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is currently working alongside Indigenous community leadership and all levels of government to provide registration, reception and information, emergency accommodations, meals, and personal services to thousands of individuals forced to leave their homes in Manitoba.

REGISTRATION

People who were evacuated from their community in Manitoba are encouraged to register with the Canadian Red Cross. This can be done:

online at www.redcross.ca/2025ManitobaWildfires, or

by calling 1-800-863-6582 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Daylight Savings Time.

Registration with the Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home and can be reached with information on Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this difficult time.

2025 MANITOBA WILDFIRES APPEAL

The Canadian Red Cross has opened the 2025 Manitoba Wildfires Appeal to help the people and communities affected by wildfires in the province.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used to assist those impacted in Manitoba with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Manitoba.

People who would like to make a donation to the 2025 Manitoba Wildfires Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

