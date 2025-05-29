Temenos Forward Awards celebrate banks leading the way in innovation

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced the winners of the Temenos Forward Awards 2025, which recognize the innovation of Temenos customers who are leading the way in the banking industry.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, commented: “As banks adapt to changing customer demands and the opportunities and challenges of transformative technologies such as Generative AI, the Temenos community is shaping the future of finance. We are delighted to recognize the success of banks at the forefront of innovation with our Temenos Forward Awards. Congratulations to all our award winners. Together, we are leading banking forward.”

The following awards were selected by a judging panel comprised of Temenos executives, previous award winners, journalists and industry analysts.

Future-Ready Banking Award – Santander International

In 2024, Santander International became the first Temenos client to utilize lending on the Temenos SaaS Foundation Platform. Throughout the program it has transitioned to a near-zero customization SaaS architecture with integrations that enhance customer analysis and reporting, demonstrating Santander International’s commitment to agility and customer-centric solutions.

Customer Experience Excellence Award – PC Financial

Part of Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s leading food and pharmacy retailer, PC Financial offers a range of financial products designed to deliver on the company’s purpose – helping Canadians Live Life Well. The retailer went live on Temenos SaaS in just six months and has raised the bar in digital banking with the launch of an innovative new savings feature for the PC Money Account. PC Financial is seeing strong customer engagement with this feature and stands out with a unique customer experience strategy that seamlessly blends everyday banking products with retail offerings.

Fast Track Growth Award – STC Bank

STC Bank has emerged as a fintech leader in Saudi Arabia, transforming from STC Pay into STC Bank as a fully licensed digital bank. This evolution highlights its strategic investment in cutting-edge technologies and innovation to redefine banking services standards in the region. With Temenos Core, the bank has successfully launched a microservice and data-driven architecture and is expanding into innovative lending and digital deposit solutions, reinforcing its strategy of modular, data-driven offerings.

Digital Transformation Award – Credem

Credem, a prominent Italian bank, has emerged as a digital banking frontrunner through its deep commitment to innovation and client-centric experiences. Having launched several new mobile apps using Temenos Digital, the bank offers a seamless, consistent experience for Retail, SME, and Private Wealth clients. In 2024, Credem successfully launched a new Retail Online Banking (OLB) platform as well as a completely redesigned mobile banking interface, leading to a significantly enhanced user experience and a marked improvement in its AppStore ratings.

Ambassador Award – Jihyun Lee (Bank Julius Baer)

As Head of IT APAC and Global Core Banking at Bank Julius Baer, Jihyun has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, driving transformative projects that redefine modern core banking systems. Her expertise in pioneering innovations such as fully automated CI/CD pipelines and real-time integration patterns has positioned her as a trusted strategic partner within the Temenos community. Jihyun's commitment to excellence and her ability to foster collaborative relationships make her a true ambassador of Temenos' values and a thought leader in the industry.

Additionally, the following clients were chosen for a People’s Choice Award for their successful deployment of an innovative solution. Voting was conducted by a jury, as well as peers on social media.

People’s Choice Award (Banking Innovation) – MIDBANK

Established in 1975, MIDBANK provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services across Egypt. The bank has modernized its core and digital banking operations with Temenos to enhance efficiency and customer experience. This has led to a 30% reduction in processing times for transactions, projected annual savings of 20% in operational costs due to improved automation and streamlined workflows, and 25% higher customer satisfaction scores within the first six months of its migration.

People’s Choice Award (Banking Innovation) – EQ Bank

EQ Bank is Canada’s first-born digital bank, showing Canadians how banking can – and should – be better. In collaboration with Temenos and Microsoft, EQ Bank developed the TDH-EQB Fabric environment – an innovative solution enabling near real-time data access within the Temenos Data Hub (TDH) environment. This initiative delivers significant benefits to both EQ Bank and Temenos by enhancing performance, optimizing operational efficiency, and enabling faster insights.