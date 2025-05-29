Press Release

Nokia brings Wi-Fi 7 to all with launch of Beacon 4 and 9 home devices

Nokia introduces new entry-level and mid-tier Beacons that can deliver speeds over 3x faster than Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Nokia Beacons bring affordable Wi-Fi 7 to customers globally, providing multi-gigabit capacity needed to support future devices and services in the home.

Nokia’s Beacon 4 and 9, powered by Corteca software, simplify device management and support enhanced services via applications available on the Corteca marketplace.

29 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Today, Nokia launched two new Wi-Fi 7 gateways designed to deliver, reliable, ultra-fast broadband to every corner of the home. Nokia’s entry level Beacon 4 and mid-tier Beacon 9 offer gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi – essential for supporting the expanding demands of streaming, online gaming, video, smart home, and security applications in the home.

As XGS-PON and 25G PON services grow, Wi-Fi upgrades are essential to delivering multi-gigabit speeds into homes. Nokia’s new Beacon 4 and 9 are designed specifically for this purpose, allowing service providers to offer an affordable, best-in-class Wi-Fi 7 experience for the masses. Incorporating Wi-Fi 7’s full capabilities, the dual-band Beacon 4 gateway delivers 3.6Gbs speeds over Wi-Fi while the tri-band Beacon 9 gateway delivers blazingly fast 9.4Gbs speeds that help eliminate slowdowns and buffering issues. Both Beacons are powered by its Corteca software which allows operators to create and monetize better broadband experiences.

“As the connected home ecosystem grows increasingly complex, Wi-Fi 7 emerges not just as a technological upgrade, but as a strategic necessity. To unlock the full market potential of Wi-Fi 7, it is essential to accelerate its availability across a wider range of devices. Expanding access – while preserving opportunities for service providers to differentiate and monetize premium offerings – will be key to driving adoption at scale and delivering the elevated experience consumers expect.” said Alzbeta Fellenbaum, Practice Leader, Service Provider - Consumer at Omdia.

“Wi-Fi 7 is a pivotal new technology that will power the connected home of the future. Operators can now make Wi-Fi 7 a reality for customers, with two new affordable solutions that ensure multi-gigabit speeds are delivered to every corner of the home for the ultimate experience,” said Dirk Verhaegen, Head of Broadband Devices, Fixed Networks at Nokia.

The new gateways expand Nokia’s portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 devices which now include the Beacon 4, Beacon 9, Beacon 19 and Beacon 24 models, each designed to meet the varying demands of operators and end-users globally.

