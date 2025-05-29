Aurora Mobile Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% year-over-year.

were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% year-over-year.

was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% year-over-year.

was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% year-over-year.

were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% year-over-year. Net loss was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.4 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.4 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.3 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.

was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.3 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand), compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter last year.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We have had a great start to 2025. Our Q1’2025 performance and numbers are very impressive.

Firstly, our EngageLab business had a “Monster Quarter” where we closed out more than RMB63 million worth of contract value in just one quarter. This brings the total cumulative EngageLab contract value in excess of RMB110 million by March 31, 2025.

Secondly, the Group’s revenue this quarter reached RMB89.0 million, achieving a remarkable 38% growth year-over-year. EngageLab’s recognized revenue also grew by 127% year-over-year.

Thirdly, our Financial Risk Management business had its best quarter in history, recording the highest quarterly revenue of RMB22.2 million, revenue grew by 64% year-over-year.

Fourthly, gross profit grew strongly by 27% year-over-year, achieving the highest gross profit for the past 9 quarters. Gross margin has also improved 520 basis points quarter-over-quarter!

Fifthly, we recorded another Adjusted EBITDA profit in this quarter. This marks the 7th consecutive quarterly positive Adjusted EBITDA we have had.



With these numbers above, we are equally excited about 2025. This has no doubt set a great momentum for the rest of the 2025 ! The progress in our performance and our solid financial position enable us to invest more resources into the development of our enterprise AI agent platform and its global expansion.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “In Q1’2025, our revenue grew by 38% year-over-year, gross profit grew by 27% whilst operating expenses grew by 14%. Overall, we are pleased to see how the operating expenses have been trending in view of the revenue and gross profit growth. This is a sustainable growth model on a long-term basis.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB89.0 million (US$12.3 million), an increase of 38% from RMB64.5 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 39% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 35% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. In particular, the revenues from Value-Added Services within Developer Services increased by 269% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Cost of revenues was RMB30.1 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 66% from RMB18.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB5.6 million increase in media cost, a RMB1.6 million increase in short messaging cost, and a RMB4.7 million increase in other direct costs related to revenue generation.

Gross profit was RMB58.8 million (US$8.1 million), an increase of 27% from RMB46.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB60.6 million (US$8.3 million), an increase of 14% from RMB53.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 8% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.8 million increase in cloud cost.

were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 8% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.8 million increase in cloud cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB23.3 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 34% from RMB17.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.2 million increase in personnel costs.

were RMB23.3 million (US$3.2 million), an increase of 34% from RMB17.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.2 million increase in personnel costs. General and administrative expenses were RMB12.7 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 2% from RMB12.9 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.6 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses.



Loss from operations was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB5.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB2.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with RMB1.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB0.5 million (US$63 thousand) compared with RMB0.2 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB113.6 million (US$15.7 million) as of March 31, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB87.5 million and RMB90.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10% to 14%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, of which 16,322 ADSs, or around US$170.5 thousand were repurchased during the first quarter in 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net loss excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 64,524 93,153 88,961 12,259 Cost of revenues (18,152 ) (36,468 ) (30,117 ) (4,150 ) Gross profit 46,372 56,685 58,844 8,109 Operating expenses Research and development (22,681 ) (24,326 ) (24,607 ) (3,391 ) Sales and marketing (17,391 ) (24,583 ) (23,303 ) (3,211 ) General and administrative (12,932 ) (11,392 ) (12,676 ) (1,747 ) Total operating expenses (53,004 ) (60,301 ) (60,586 ) (8,349 ) Other operating income 1,579 3,393 197 27 Loss from operations (5,053 ) (223 ) (1,545 ) (213 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (23 ) (62 ) 38 5 Interest income 2,187 288 236 33 Interest expenses (6 ) (42 ) (39 ) (5 ) Other income/(loss) 15 (805 ) - - Gains from fair value change 23 45 38 5 Loss before income taxes (2,857 ) (799 ) (1,272 ) (175 ) Income tax benefits/(expenses) 244 105 (336 ) (46 ) Net loss (2,613 ) (694 ) (1,608 ) (221 ) Less: net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (214 ) 372 944 130 Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (2,399 ) (1,066 ) (2,552 ) (351 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,687,345 63,200,100 63,254,710 63,254,710 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 78 1,357 (82 ) (11 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 78 1,357 (82 ) (11 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income (2,535 ) 663 (1,690 ) (232 ) Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (214 ) 372 944 130 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (2,321 ) 291 (2,634 ) (362 )





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 119,171 113,267 15,609 Restricted cash 376 375 52 Accounts receivable 50,804 54,071 7,451 Prepayments and other current assets 14,264 17,354 2,391 Total current assets 184,615 185,067 25,503 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 113,506 113,458 15,635 Property and equipment, net 4,573 4,331 597 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,146 15,892 2,190 Intangible assets, net 13,767 12,788 1,762 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,207 Deferred tax assets 131 167 23 Other non-current assets 6,510 6,503 895 Total non-current assets 193,418 190,924 26,309 Total assets 378,033 375,991 51,812 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan 3,000 - - Accounts payable 32,691 34,114 4,701 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 147,111 156,929 21,625 Operating lease liabilities 4,461 4,152 572 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 74,370 66,407 9,151 Total current liabilities 261,633 261,602 36,049 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 13,376 12,292 1,694 Deferred tax liabilities 3,059 2,891 398 Other non-current liabilities 567 567 78 Total non-current liabilities 17,002 15,750 2,170 Total liabilities 278,635 277,352 38,219 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 50 51 7 Treasury shares (1,674 ) (2,898 ) (399 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,045,221 1,047,375 144,332 Accumulated deficit (995,715 ) (998,267 ) (137,565 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,040 19,958 2,750 Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity 67,922 66,219 9,125 Noncontrolling interests 31,476 32,420 4,468 Total shareholders’ equity 99,398 98,639 13,593 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 378,033 375,991 51,812





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income: Net loss (2,613 ) (694 ) (1,608 ) (221 ) Add: Share-based compensation 1,268 795 407 56 Adjusted net (loss)/income (1,345 ) 101 (1,201 ) (165 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (2,613 ) (694 ) (1,608 ) (221 ) Add: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (244 ) (105 ) 336 46 Interest expenses 6 42 39 5 Depreciation of property and equipment 380 197 266 37 Amortization of intangible assets 1,369 1,052 1,019 140 EBITDA (1,102 ) 492 52 7 Add: Share-based compensation 1,268 795 407 56 Adjusted EBITDA 166 1,287 459 63



