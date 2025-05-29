Melco achieves goal of sourcing 100% cage-free eggs across its global portfolio

MACAU, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces the Company has achieved its goal of sourcing 100% of eggs from cage-free hens by 2025 across its entire global portfolio. While committed to serving healthy and high-quality culinary dishes to guests, Melco remains focused on sustainable sourcing and strives to procure responsible food and beverage (F&B) items that support local farmers, harvesters, fishers and food producers, as well as those that promote animal welfare.

Melco’s move towards cage-free eggs began in 2020 as part of the Company’s efforts towards restoring the environment, inspiring its people and communities, sustaining its supply chain and empowering its business to impact positive change. Partnering with the Lever Foundation, an NGO that works to create a more humane and sustainable protein supply in Asia, Melco works with local distributors to secure a sufficient and reliable supply and create economies of scale to facilitate the switch to cage-free eggs.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We believe small actions, when scaled, can make a significant impact. Our focus on responsible sourcing remains unwavering, and we are delighted to have met our ambitious target of sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2025, with all F&B outlets across our global portfolio, including in Macau, the Philippines and Cyprus, now serving cage-free eggs. This achievement reflects our deeper ambition to embed sustainability into procurement. We will continue to take a closer look at how we source, who we work with and where we can do better—pushing for greater transparency, strengthening commitments across key categories and deepening engagement with suppliers.”

Ms. Lily Tse, Sustainability Program Director of Lever Foundation, said, “We were pleased to work with Melco to set their global cage-free egg commitment and support them as pioneers for the welfare of hens in the markets they operate. The step Melco has taken towards promoting animal welfare and sustainable food practices in the region has significantly helped other food companies, such as caterers, eateries, bakeries and more, transition to cage-free eggs. We look forward to working with Melco to expand their animal welfare policies in the future.”

Cage-free eggs are produced by hens that are free to roam in barns and natural environments, rather than being confined to small cages. Research shows that cage-free eggs are not only produced under more humane conditions, but also present reduced food safety risks compared to caged eggs. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority has found battery cage egg farms have up to 25 times greater risk of salmonella contamination, leading to a recommended ban on all caged-egg production in the European Union. Numerous international and local organizations encourage a shift to cage-free eggs to benefit public health, animal welfare and sustainability.

Further details of Melco’s sustainability strategy can be found in its 2024 sustainability report available here.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Grand Dragon Casino, a casino located in Taipa, Macau and Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the largest non-casino based operator of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com