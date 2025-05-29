VCI Global Teases ‘Project QG’: Sovereign AI and Encrypted Data Monetization Platform Poised to Reshape the Global AI Infrastructure Landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company, today announced the stealth development of Project QG, a next-generation infrastructure platform designed to enable sovereign AI deployment and unlock a new era of encrypted data monetization for governments and institutions.

Now entering the proof-of-concept stage, Project QG fuses AI-driven hardware encryption, zero-trust computing, and blockchain validation to deliver what VCI Global believes could become a foundational layer for the future of AI and data sovereignty.

Redefining Data Control and Value Creation in the AI Era

A vast majority of institutional and national datasets remain underutilized due to regulatory risks, privacy concerns, and the lack of secure AI infrastructure. According to Grand View Research, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to exceed US$1.8 trillion by 2030, driven by rapid enterprise adoption and the growth of AI-native infrastructure.

The cybersecurity and data protection market is also gaining momentum. Markets and Markets forecasts it to reach approximately US$298.5 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, Deloitte Insights notes that enterprises are increasingly monetizing proprietary data and software assets to generate new revenue streams. Industry analysts describe enterprise and sovereign data monetization as the next frontier in digital value creation, with significant upside expected privacy-first AI infrastructure continues to mature.

Project QG: Built for Institutions That Cannot Afford to Compromise

Computation on encrypted data, where users only receive insights, not the raw information

Blockchain-backed audit trails, securing every transaction in a zero-trust environment

Hardware-anchored encryption, with dynamic AI-generated security algorithms

Sovereign-grade control, where monetization is entirely optional and policy-driven

Governments, regulators, and data-rich enterprises increasingly require sovereign-ready infrastructure to maintain control, comply with data localization laws, and generate value, without relinquishing custody of their information.

Project QG is built specifically for this market, positioning VCI Global at the forefront of the convergence between AI, cybersecurity, and sovereign data economics.

VCI Global is currently engaging selected institutional stakeholders for early proof-of-concept pilots. The full platform is slated for launch in Q3 2025, with additional technical and strategic details to be revealed in the months ahead.

“We’re building a platform for an AI-driven world where data remains protected, sovereign, and monetizable. With Project QG, we aim to solve one of the biggest structural challenges of the digital age, unlock value from sensitive data without ever compromising its integrity or ownership,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co