New Research from Aptitude Research and Hirevue Finds Companies “Stuck on Skills” and Still Using Unreliable Hiring Practices

Salt Lake City, UT, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, today announced the release of a new research report in partnership with Aptitude Research: “A New Conversation on Skills.” The report reveals a growing disconnect between the enthusiasm for skills-based hiring and companies’ ability to operationalize it, highlighting that 50% of organizations report difficulty validating candidate skills, and most still default to outdated methods like resume screening.

Based on insights from 418 HR and talent acquisition leaders across a range of industries with companies over 2500 employees, the report paints a picture of widespread “skills fatigue,” where companies are eager for change but plagued by uncertainty and ineffective tools.

“Companies are realizing that only inferring skills from a resume doesn’t cut it anymore; in fact, the research shows that 72% of TA leaders either prefer validation or don’t trust inference at all,” said Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research. “The ones leaning into validated skill assessments are building more equitable, more effective hiring strategies, and they’re reaping the rewards.”

Despite compelling evidence that resumes are unreliable predictors of job success, a staggering 72% of companies still rely on them as the primary means of inferring skills. Only 26% of leaders surveyed said they feel confident in their current approach to skills-based hiring.

Companies that move beyond inertia and adopt validated approaches, such as job simulations and skill-specific assessments, see significant, measurable gains:

68% report improved quality of hire,

62% see a reduction in bias, and

74% note higher hiring manager satisfaction.

“The analysis paralysis 50% of companies experience when it comes to validating skills is understandable, but they can overcome it by relying on Hirevue’s decades of applied science and thousands of validation studies,” said Dr. Mike Hudy, Chief Science Officer at Hirevue. “Our science team has honed a multi-method assessment model that goes beyond self-reported skills and measures not just skills, but interests, motivations, and personal traits at scale.”

Upcoming Webinar: A Conversation on Skills



Join Madeline Laurano and Dr. Mike Hudy for a live webinar, “The Skills Reckoning: Why Inference Isn’t Enough,” on May 17, 2025, at 12 pm ET to unpack the research findings and gain actionable takeaways for TA leaders.

Download the Full Report

“A New Conversation on Skills” is available for download here.

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company’s deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant’s unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

Hirevue Social Networks

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/Hirevue



Threads: https://www.threads.net/@Hirevue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/Hirevue





