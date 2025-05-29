IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network focused on delivering integrated, AI-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth for its clients.

During the interview, Zdanow discussed ONAR’s business model and operating markets.

“We own and operate businesses that help middle-market companies generate revenue online. That can be primarily in the digital space, helping companies advertise and sell products online,” he said. “We have one vertical business called Storia that specializes in that sort of digital marketing. We have another business vertical called Of Kos that offers similar services in the healthcare space, but more B2B. Of Kos helps middle-market companies in the healthcare arena generate revenue through marketing and advertising. There are some interesting things we do with tech and AI to really enable what we’re offering, but simply said, we help people sell stuff.”

Zdanow next discussed his background prior to joining ONAR.

“I have a bit of a non-traditional background. I actually did not start in the technology or marketing industries. I started as a musician signed to a band that was on an imprint of Warner Bros. I realized that my childhood dream of being a touring musician was not what I was going to do for the rest of my life, so I was able to parlay that into starting a music company. For a long time, I ran a recording studio and artist management company in New York City. Most notably, we ended up signing and launching the careers of The Chainsmokers.”

“I then exited that business, and it was through music that I got into advertising and marketing. I built a company that rolled up advertising and marketing companies before exiting in early 2021. From there, I was recruited by the initial investors and family offices backing ONAR to come and be the CEO of this company. The vision was to take all of the lessons I’ve had from my previous positions, particularly in the advertising and marketing industry, and do it better, faster, and smarter. The big difference that I brought to the equation was this idea of building a business designed for middle-market companies. We’re not chasing the Fortune 100s of the world. We see a lot of opportunity for great businesses that are doing really cool things with technology, and we provide offerings that are directly correlated to revenue for those types of clients.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding, to learn more about the company’s recent milestones and goals for the balance of 2025.

About ONAR

ONAR is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 team members across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company’s growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia, specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides a full-service patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts that identify, develop, and commercialize innovative marketing technology solutions. These solutions are born from servicing our agency clients and are battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR’s network of agencies focuses on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies. ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

For further information, visit the company's website at www.ONAR.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

