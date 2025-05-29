Rezolve Ai to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel M. Wagner, will participate in a fireside chat in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live session, which will be held on the M-Vest Platform and require conference registration, can be found at https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06032025.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

