Synergy CHC Announces Appointment of Erik Shields as Vice President of Beverage

WESTBROOK, Maine, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products, announced today that Erik Shields has been named Vice President of Beverage of Synergy, effective May 26, 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome Erik to the team and look forward to his contributions,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy. “With nearly two decades of experience leading national strategies, managing key accounts, and building high-performance teams, Erik brings the leadership and executional expertise needed to help scale our beverage business. As we focus on accelerating growth in this category, we’re confident he will deliver an immediate and lasting impact.”

Shields brings nearly 20 years of sales leadership experience across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage categories. Most recently, he was the Director of C-Store Sales at Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading provider of coffee and other specialty food and beverage products. His previous roles include National Account Director and Business Development Lead, with a core focus on wholesaler and distribution strategy. Over the past decade, he has built a strong reputation in the Northeast region for driving revenue growth, developing strategic partnerships, and leading with purpose. As a Certified Cicerone®, Erik also brings a deep understanding of beer and beverage category dynamics, which will support Synergy’s innovation and expansion efforts across the portfolio.

Shields joins Synergy at a pivotal time for the Company’s beverage strategy, which includes the expansion of its flagship brain health brand, FOCUSfactor, into the high-growth functional beverage category. The launch of Focus + Energy Drinks—formulated with fast-acting B-vitamins and nootropics to deliver clean, convenient energy and focus—marks a major step forward in aligning the brand’s cognitive health legacy with rising consumer demand for better-for-you, functional beverage options. As Vice President of Beverage, Shields will be responsible for driving go-to-market strategy, distribution, and brand execution for this new product line, helping position Synergy at the intersection of two booming wellness trends: mental performance and functional beverages.

“I’m honored to join Synergy at such an exciting moment in its growth journey,” said Erik Shields, Vice President of Beverage. “Synergy’s focus on innovation, brand building, and customer-centric execution aligns well with my passion for creating scalable strategies and building high-performing teams. I look forward to partnering with Jack and the broader leadership team to accelerate the momentum already underway in the beverage division and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products. Synergy's current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.

Investor Relations