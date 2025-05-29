Whitetail Properties Partners With Acres.com to Expand Marketing Efforts Nationwide

Fayetteville, Ark., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com, the complete land intelligence platform, announced its new partnership with Whitetail Properties, a national land brokerage with agents across the country. Today, many Whitetail Properties Land Specialists use Acres’ data and tools to support marketing efforts, win more listings, and make informed business decisions.

Whitetail Properties agents use Acres’ comparative market analysis (CMA) reports to evaluate land and communicate insights to buyers and sellers. By incorporating Acres’ market data, mapping tools, and comparable sales reports, agents can provide sellers with a clearer picture of their property’s value and position listings more competitively.

“Acres saves me hours of CMA work and makes it easier to share detailed reports with buyers and sellers,” said Mike P., a Whitetail Properties Land Specialist in Arkansas. “Any agent working in the land industry should be using this tool.”

From Idaho to Florida, Whitetail Properties agents rely on Acres’ tools to serve clients in varied and sometimes challenging markets. The platform’s extensive sales data, layer library, and mapping functions have been particularly valuable in regions like the Midwest and Southeast, where transaction volume is high, as well as in more remote areas of the West.

“It’s encouraging to see how Whitetail agents are using Acres to save time and improve accuracy when building reports,” said Ben Maddox, Chief Strategy Officer at Acres.com. “Our goal is to give land professionals the data they need to make clear, confident decisions and win more listings.”

Customer feedback highlights the impact of the partnership. Agents point to Acres’ accurate sales data, time savings, and improved client presentations as key benefits. Some have moved away from other platforms, noting that Acres’ mapping and analysis tools better meet the demands of land brokerage.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit acres.com to learn more