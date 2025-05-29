New study shows significant decline in men’s mental health; half lack sufficient social support

Stress and depression risk increase for Canadian men

One in two men lack sufficient social support networks

Canadian Men’s Health Foundation launches #NeverAlone campaign for Men’s Health Month in June







VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time of heightened uncertainty across the country, new research shows more men are struggling with high levels of stress and depression. The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) also reveals half of men lack sufficient social support systems, with most never seeking professional mental health support.

The national survey of 2,000 men, conducted in April 2025 by CMHF and Intensions Consulting, found:

64% report moderate-to-high levels of stress—up 4% in one year

23% are at risk of moderate-severe depression—up 4% in one year

50% are at risk of social isolation, associated with higher stress and risk of depression

67% reported never seeking out a professional mental health service

“Men’s mental health is declining at an alarming rate, and too many, especially younger men, are facing these struggles on their own,” says Kenton Boston, President & CEO of CMHF. “We want men to know they aren’t alone, that the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is here for them, and has tools to support them.”

The data shows a significantly higher level of social isolation among men living alone (73%), younger men aged 19-29 (67%), and racialized men (59%). As a leading advocate for men’s mental health, CMHF is launching #NeverAlone –a national campaign focused on raising awareness and highlighting the importance of social connection during Men’s Health Month in June. Two video PSAs airing throughout the month encourage men to lean on family and friends and visit MindFit Toolkit to access free, confidential mental health resources.

“Mental health is important for everyone, but stigma still exists for too many men when it comes to talking about struggles and emotions,” says Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is doing such important work by encouraging men to talk openly, seek help and build stronger social connections. This work helps reduce barriers to accessing mental health supports and encourages men to take care of themselves, each other and their loved ones.”

Join the #NeverAlone movement by visiting menshealthfoundation.ca to explore self-assessments, expert advice, virtual counselling and men’s stories. Remind the men in your life you are listening by posting your own videos of support on social media using #NeverAlone and tag @menshealthfdn.

About Canadian Men’s Health Foundation

The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is a national charity working towards a future where men are supported to live longer, healthier lives. We are the trusted voice of men’s health, encouraging accountability and inspiring action with expert-backed resources that reflect all communities, so no man feels alone. Learn more: menshealthfoundation.ca

About the Study

The Intensions Consulting study was conducted in Canada between April 8 and 14, 2025 and is compared against the same study conducted in April 2024. The sample was stratified to ensure its composition reflected the underlying distribution of the population as determined by 2021 Census data. The online survey was administered in French and English and used validated mental health measures, including the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), and the Berkman-Syme Social Network Index (SNI). A traditional probability sample of comparable size would have produced results considered accurate to within plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

