Safe Harbor Financial Partners with Bennett Thrasher to Deliver Advanced Financial Services to Cannabis Operators Nationwide

DENVER, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (Safe Harbor) (Nasdaq: SHFS), a fintech leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the cannabis industry, announced a strategic partnership with Bennett Thrasher , a leading accounting and advisory firm. This collaboration brings rigorous financial compliance and advisory services to businesses operating in regulated markets — supporting operational and financial compliance from startup through expansion.

Through this partnership, Safe Harbor clients gain access to a full suite of financial and advisory services tailored specifically for cannabis businesses, including:

Annual audits and quarterly reviews to ensure transparency and boost stakeholder confidence

to ensure transparency and boost stakeholder confidence Tax preparation and filing designed to navigate the complexities of tax law, including 280E

designed to navigate the complexities of tax law, including 280E Ongoing financial and tax advisory to support strategic planning and compliance

to support strategic planning and compliance Corporate valuations to guide capital raises, acquisitions, or succession planning

to guide capital raises, acquisitions, or succession planning M&A transaction support and due diligence for operators pursuing growth or consolidation

for operators pursuing growth or consolidation CFO services and technical accounting to deliver executive-level guidance without in-house overhead



“Whether a cannabis business is launching, expanding, or preparing for a capital event, financial clarity is essential,” said Terrance Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial. “This partnership addresses a critical gap in financial infrastructure for businesses operating in this highly regulated space. It reflects our broader mission: to equip operators of all sizes with the tools, guidance, and infrastructure they need to grow with confidence.”

“Safe Harbor’s platform is built on transparency and trust — values we share,” said Richard Bartolanzo, Partner at Bennett Thrasher. “By embedding our tax and audit services into Safe Harbor’s ecosystem, regulated operators can access financial functions with ease. Together, we’re helping clients operate with greater efficiency, accuracy, and confidence in a complex environment.”

Why This Matters

Operators in regulated industries face a wide range of financial challenges, from the complexities of 280E tax law to investor expectations and limited access to traditional advisory services. Many businesses — whether just starting out or well-established — struggle to meet these demands without experienced support. By integrating Bennett Thrasher’s expertise into the Safe Harbor platform, operators can:

Improve audit readiness and financial hygiene

Build credibility with investors, lenders, and regulators

Avoid costly tax errors and compliance missteps

Make smarter decisions with strategic financial guidance

Gain CFO-level insight without the cost of a full-time hire



Together, Safe Harbor and Bennett Thrasher are delivering the next generation of cannabis financial support, giving operators the infrastructure they need to grow responsibly and sustainably. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

About Bennett Thrasher

For more than 45 years, Bennett Thrasher has provided businesses and individuals with strategic business guidance and solutions through professional tax, audit, advisory and outsourcing services. Whether you’re a client or an associate, we help transform your vision into unprecedented success. Our approach has catapulted us into the ranks of the largest and fastest growing public accounting and advisory firms. Bennett Thrasher operates globally from our headquarters in Atlanta and is committed to diversity and the communities we serve. To learn more about Bennett Thrasher, visit us at www.btcpa.net .

About Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions that provide traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and U.S. territories with regulated cannabis markets.



