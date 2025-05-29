EdgeMode Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Synthesis Analytics Production Ltd., to Meet Growing Demand for AI and High-Performance Computing Data Center Market

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM), today announced the successful acquisition of Synthesis Analytics Production Ltd. (SAPL), a strategic step in the company’s expansion into the high-performance computing AI-focused data center market. The acquisition which closed on April 7, 2025, provides EdgeMode with additional capabilities to address growing global demand for AI, machine learning, and cloud infrastructure solutions.

The Company’s planned facilities will meet Tier 3 standards, defined by the Uptime Institute as data centers that offer concurrently maintainable infrastructure and 99.982% expected annual uptime, supporting continuous operation during maintenance or equipment replacement.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our strategic roadmap,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. “We are focused on delivering green, Tier 3, purpose-built, energy-efficient data centers designed to meet the accelerating demand for high-performance computing infrastructure. By prioritizing sustainability, scalability, and speed to market, we are positioning EdgeMode to capture a leading role in the next wave of digital infrastructure expansion.”

As part of the acquisition, SAPL has been rebranded as EdgeMode Europe. The transaction includes significant assets in Sweden, such as a secured 95-megawatt power purchase agreement, a long-term lease on an initial data center facility, and freehold ownership of approximately 20,000 square meters of adjacent land designated for future expansion. The acquisition also includes intellectual property and proprietary technologies related to immersion cooling and heat exchange systems.

Construction of a 20 megawatt high-performance computing (HPC) facility at Marviken, Sweden, is underway, with initial power delivery expected this quarter. The second phase, supporting an additional 75 megawatts, is in advanced planning. The Marviken site is designed for scalable expansion, with potential to exceed 300 megawatts within five years.

“Our approach is deliberate: Harness all advantages the Marviken site provides us such as land, power, sea water cooling facilities, buildings and substantial infrastructure which is already in place,” Faulkner continued. “This strategy gives us a distinct competitive advantage—speed to deployment, cost efficiency, and scale. We are building for our clients' needs, today and ito the future.”

The company’s new leadership structure will include Dr. Niclas Adler, SAPL’s former CEO, who joins EdgeMode as Chief Technology Officer and board director. Dr. Adler brings a deep background in digital infrastructure innovation and will lead the technical execution of EdgeMode’s data center buildout and HPC hosting services.

“This is a rare opportunity to engineer data center infrastructure from the ground up with scale, sustainability, and high-performance computing at the core,” said Adler. “We are leveraging proprietary thermal management systems, access to reliable power, and an optimized site design to deliver robust, future-proof facilities tailored for AI and HPC demands.”

EdgeMode has secured its first HPC hosting client, Cudo Ventures, and is in active discussions with additional partners for the initial 20-megawatt capacity and future phases.

Industry analysts project significant growth in the AI and HPC data center sectors. According to Market.us, the global AI data center market is expected to expand from $14.3 billion in 2024 to approximately $157.3 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. In addition, the high-performance computing market is projected to reach $59.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. These projections highlight the accelerating demand for advanced data center infrastructure to support AI and HPC workloads.

“In a world increasingly powered by AI and data, infrastructure is critical,” said Faulkner. “With this acquisition, EdgeMode is no longer just participating in the digital economy—we are helping build it.”

For more information about EdgeMode Inc. and its evolving operations, please visit www.edgemode.io .

About EdgeMode, Inc.:

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world’s most demanding compute workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, expansion potential, and the expected benefits of the acquisition of Synthesis Analytics Production Ltd. (now EdgeMode Europe). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

charlie@edgemode.io

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

Chief Executive Officer

PCG Advisory, Inc.

jramson@pcgadvisory.com