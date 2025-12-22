EdgeMode Secure Strategic Power Milestone for Europe’s Largest AI Data Center Pipeline

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, in a joint venture with Blackberry Alternative Investment Fund (BAIF), has announced a major operational milestone in the development of their large-scale AI data center platform in Spain: the necessary power supply required to support the full project pipeline has been successfully secured. This critical achievement materially advances the viability of one of the most ambitious digital infrastructure initiatives under development in Europe.

The partnership is advancing five campus-style data center projects, each designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, with a combined capacity of over 1.5 GW of IT power — making it the largest AI data center development pipeline in the European market.

In addition to securing power supply, all sites currently have:



Land rights secured



Dark fiber connectivity guaranteed



Construction permits pre-approved



Energy capacity secured for large-scale compute operations





Senior leadership comments underscored the strategic significance of the milestone:

“Securing power across the full pipeline is a critical milestone for EdgeMode and a clear inflection point for our platform,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, Inc. “Power availability is the primary constraint facing AI infrastructure today, and this achievement allows us to move client and partner discussions from future capacity to deliverable, scalable solutions. With the core fundamentals now aligned, we are well positioned to accelerate commercial engagement and advance commitments across the platform.”

“This achievement reinforces the strategic value of our joint venture,” said José Mora, CEO of BAIF. “By securing the power supply needed to support these high-intensity AI data centers — together with land, connectivity, and regulatory readiness — we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the delivery of infrastructure that meets global demand while de-risking execution. We look forward to advancing these sites toward construction readiness and engaging investors and operators who recognize the scale and value of this opportunity.”

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

hello@edgemode.io