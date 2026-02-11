EdgeMode Advances Form 211 Review Process Under SEC Rule 15c2-11

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced continued progress in the review of its Form 211 submission made by its sponsoring market maker to FINRA pursuant to SEC Rule 15c2-11. This filing is an important regulatory step toward enabling broker-dealers to publish quotations for the Company’s common stock in a qualified quotation system.

The sponsoring market maker has submitted the Form 211 and has received an initial comment letter from FINRA as part of the standard review process. The Company views this regulatory engagement as a constructive and expected stage of the application.

Why SEC Rule 15c2-11 Matters

SEC Rule 15c2-11 requires broker-dealers to review and maintain certain current information about an issuer before they may publish quotations for that issuer’s securities. Clearance of a Form 211 by FINRA allows the sponsoring market maker to initiate quotations, after which other broker-dealers may, subject to applicable rules, publish their own quotations.

A completed Form 211 review can result in:

The ability for the sponsoring market maker to publish priced quotations.

Increased broker-dealer participation through the piggyback exception.

Improved visibility and potential liquidity as additional market makers quote the security.

Enhanced price discovery through broader quoting activity.

The Company notes that individual brokerage firms determine independently whether to permit customer trading in any security.

Comments Letter Reflects Standard Regulatory Procedure

Receiving comments from FINRA is a normal part of the Form 211 review. It indicates that FINRA is actively reviewing the submission and seeking clarification or supplemental information, consistent with its obligations under Rule 15c2-11.

EdgeMode is working with its advisors and sponsoring market maker to address comments promptly and thoroughly, with the goal of completing the review efficiently.

Positioning for Broader Market Participation

Progress in the Form 211 process aligns with EdgeMode’s broader corporate objectives, including:

Advancing power-secured, AI-ready data center campuses toward Ready-to-Build (RTB).

Expanding strategic relationships across the energy, infrastructure, and capital-markets ecosystem.

Strengthening public-company disclosures and regulatory alignment



The Company believes that enhanced quoting capabilities, when achieved, together with continued operational progress, may support broader participation from broker-dealers and investors.

FINRA’s review of a Form 211 does not constitute approval of the Company or its securities and does not guarantee that broker-dealers or brokerage platforms will permit trading in the Company’s stock. Trading access is determined independently by each broker-dealer.

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

