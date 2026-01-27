EdgeMode Commissions Feasibility Study for Malpica 300MW AI Data Center Campus Featuring Hydrogen-Ready Solid Oxide Fuel Cells and Carbon Capture

- Milestone Supports Portfolio-Wide European Partnership Discussions and Accelerates Buyer Engagement-



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced that it has commissioned a site-specific feasibility study with Osprey Integration & Delivery Limited (Osprey) for its Malpica, Spain 300MW data center campus. The study represents a major milestone in EdgeMode’s strategy to deliver fast-to-power, Tier 3 AI-ready infrastructure across Europe.



The Malpica site, located in close proximity to Madrid, one of Europe’s leading AI and digital infrastructure hubs is part of EdgeMode’s five-site Spanish portfolio, totaling over 1.5GW of planned IT capacity. The feasibility study will evaluate the deployment of hydrogen-ready solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems powered by natural gas, based on market-leading technology, alongside carbon capture integration, to deliver resilient, scalable on-site baseload power and accelerate commissioning timelines, all key requirements for AI compute operators and hyperscale tenants.



This engagement represents an important step toward the development of a broader, portfolio-wide on-site power partnership framework, currently under discussion, aimed at supporting multiple sites across EdgeMode’s European pipeline with standardized, financeable energy solutions aligned with customer demand.



“Securing reliable, scalable power is the single most important factor in delivering AI data centers today,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. “Commissioning this feasibility study at our Malpica site is a significant technical and commercial milestone, driven directly by buyer and tenant demand. It also supports our wider portfolio-level discussions around standardized, best-in-class on-site power solutions that can materially accelerate deployment across Europe.”



“AI data centers require power solutions that are resilient, scalable, and fast to deploy,” said Seamas MacSamhradain, CEO of Osprey Integration & Delivery. “We’re pleased to be working with EdgeMode on this feasibility study and to explore how solid oxide fuel cell technology using natural gas, deployed by global market leaders, can support next-generation AI infrastructure in Spain and across Europe.”



The Malpica campus is designed as a large-scale, Tier 3-compliant 300MW AI data center site, supported by a layered energy architecture that includes natural gas baseload generation via globally proven SOFC technology, rapid time-to-power capability, and optional solar and battery storage for optimisation and operational flexibility.



EdgeMode continues to advance permitting, power infrastructure planning, and commercial engagement across all five Spanish sites, while also developing a parallel standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) platform focused on grid-connected assets and recurring revenue generation.



The company expects to provide further updates as feasibility work progresses and as portfolio-level commercial frameworks with energy partners and data center customers continue to advance.

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

About Osprey:



Osprey delivers integrated power solutions to large energy users across Europe, including data centers, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, power generation, and critical infrastructure. The team has over 30 years’ experience in the delivery of complex, large-scale projects and, in association with third-party partners, has supported projects with an aggregate value exceeding €30 billion.

