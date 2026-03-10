EdgeMode CEO Charlie Faulkner Provides Strategic Update Highlighting Accelerated Growth, Multi-GW AI Infrastructure Opportunity and Strong Market Demand

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today released a video update from Chief Executive Officer Charlie Faulkner outlining the company’s rapid progress and expanding market opportunity following the completion of its definitive agreement with BlackBerry AIF in January.

In the video message, Mr. Faulkner provides shareholders and stakeholders with an update on the company’s accelerating development activities, including the expansion of EdgeMode’s AI data center portfolio in Spain and the increasing level of strategic engagement the company is experiencing with technology partners, infrastructure investors and potential customers seeking large-scale AI infrastructure capacity.

Since the formation of the joint venture with BlackBerry AIF earlier this year, EdgeMode has advanced multiple projects within its Spanish development pipeline, which is designed to support the rapidly increasing demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure across Europe. The company’s platform is focused on developing large-scale, power-secured data center sites capable of supporting next-generation AI compute workloads.

Mr. Faulkner noted that the company is significantly ahead of where it originally expected to be only approximately 60 days after signing the definitive agreement with BlackBerry AIF, reflecting the pace of development activity and the level of market engagement the company is currently experiencing. As a result, EdgeMode has adjusted its internal expectations to reflect the growing demand pipeline and increased awareness of the company’s development platform among potential partners and customers.

EdgeMode’s development strategy focuses on bringing large-scale data center sites to Ready-to-Build (RTB) status by securing land control, scalable power infrastructure, fiber connectivity and key permits before transferring projects to infrastructure investors and operators responsible for construction and long-term operation.

In his update, Mr. Faulkner also highlighted the strong collaboration and support EdgeMode is receiving from municipal governments and local authorities in Spain, which he described as a very positive factor for the advancement and long-term success of the company’s development projects.

“The last several months have been an important period for EdgeMode,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. “Since completing our agreement with BlackBerry AIF in January, we have made meaningful progress across our development pipeline and are seeing growing interest from partners and potential customers looking to secure AI infrastructure capacity in Europe. We have also been very encouraged by the strong level of support and collaboration we are receiving from municipal governments in Spain, which has been extremely positive for the development of our projects.”

Mr. Faulkner’s video also outlines several of the company’s near-term priorities, including advancing development milestones across its Spanish portfolio, strengthening strategic partnerships and continuing to expand the company’s pipeline of opportunities aligned with the rapid global growth of AI infrastructure demand.

EdgeMode expects to provide further updates as development milestones are achieved and as commercial partnerships and project opportunities continue to advance

Link to video: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EDGM/news/EdgeMode-CEO-Charlie-Faulkner-Provides-Strategic-Update-Highlighting-Accelerated-Growth-Multi-GW-AI?v&id=2320814

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

hello@edgemode.io