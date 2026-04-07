EdgeMode Secures Strategic Power Partnership to Accelerate Multi-GW AI Data Center Development

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a global energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading solid oxide fuel cell provider to support the deployment of scalable, on-site energy solutions across its growing AI data center portfolio.

The agreement represents a significant milestone for EdgeMode, providing a scalable pathway to deliver power at speed and at scale, one of the most critical constraints currently facing AI infrastructure development globally.

Under the MoU, EdgeMode and the technology provider will collaborate on deploying solid oxide fuel cell microgrid solutions to power EdgeMode’s AI data center developments, initially targeting deployments across its Spanish pipeline, with the framework designed to expand in line with EdgeMode’s multi-gigawatt portfolio requirements. The agreement also includes the ability to scale capacity beyond initial deployments, supporting long-term growth across EdgeMode’s expanding AI infrastructure platform.

This partnership directly addresses one of the largest bottlenecks in AI infrastructure: access to power. By leveraging solid oxide fuel cell microgrid solutions, EdgeMode expects to deliver AI data center capacity significantly faster than traditional grid-dependent projects, which often face multi-year permitting and grid connection timelines.

Charlie Faulkner, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeMode, commented:

“Securing scalable power solutions is critical to unlocking AI infrastructure deployment. This agreement provides EdgeMode with a clear pathway to deliver large-scale AI data center capacity faster and with greater certainty. Importantly, the framework is designed to scale alongside our multi-gigawatt pipeline as demand continues to accelerate.”

Solid oxide fuel cell microgrid technology provides highly reliable, on-site power generation, reducing dependency on traditional grid infrastructure and enabling faster deployment timelines, improved resilience, and long-term cost efficiency.

As part of the agreement, the technology provider will also support project development activities, including site due diligence, system architecture planning, and performance optimization, helping accelerate deployment across EdgeMode’s growing AI data center pipeline.

The partnership strengthens EdgeMode’s ability to respond to accelerating demand from hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and enterprise AI customers seeking large-scale, power-secured data center capacity.

Faulkner added:

“The combination of scalable on-site power and our AI data center development pipeline positions EdgeMode to deliver capacity at the pace required by the AI market. This agreement supports our strategy to develop and monetize multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platforms.”

EdgeMode continues to advance multiple AI data center developments across strategic markets, with this power partnership expected to play a central role in supporting future growth.

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EdgeMode’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future financial performance, expected market growth, construction timelines, and expansion potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to integration of acquired assets, construction delays or cost overruns, challenges in client acquisition, changes in demand for AI and HPC infrastructure, regulatory changes, availability and cost of power, and general economic and market conditions. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

hello@edgemode.io