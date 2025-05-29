Beyond Oil Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Mexico with Baruchi Global Capital

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Baruchi Global Capital SA DE CV ("Baruchi Global Capital") for the distribution of Beyond Oil's proprietary oil filtration product in Mexico.

The Agreement, which was signed on May 28, 2025, and has a term of five-years (the “Term”), grants Baruchi Global Capital exclusive rights to market and sell Beyond Oil's product to local restaurants, hotels, and catering companies throughout Mexico. As part of the Agreement, Baruchi Global Capital has committed to pay a license fee of US$150,000 (the “License Fee”) in total for the calendar years 2025 and 2026, with structured provisions for annual license fees in subsequent years. Additionally, and concurrently with entering into the Agreement, Baruchi Global Capital has placed an initial order in the amount of 10.8 tonnes of Beyond Oil's product (the “Initial Order”). Both the License Fee (in the full amount of US$150,000) and payment for the Initial Order have been received by the Company. As a condition of maintaining exclusivity, and assuming that neither party to the Agreement has terminated the Agreement prior to completion of the Term, Baruchi is required to purchase a certain amount of product during each year for the duration of the agreement.

"This expansion in Mexico represents an important milestone in our global growth strategy," said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. "Mexico's vibrant food service industry presents unique opportunities for our product. We are confident that Baruchi Global Capital, with their extensive resources, is a great partner to introduce our product to this key market."

Udi Baruch, Managing Director of Baruchi Global Capital, remarked: "We are excited to share this distribution agreement with Beyond Oil, which will enable us to expand the footprint of their unique product in the Mexican market. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to introducing innovative solutions that create value for our clients and demonstrates our ongoing dedication to sustainability and strategic growth in the Mexican market."

Beyond Oil also wishes to provide an update on its news release dated January 6, 2025 regarding its distribution agreement with Fármacy México. As a result of the new arrangement with Baruchi Global Capital, the Company and Fármacy México have entered into discussions regarding Fármacy México’s ongoing framework for distributing Beyond Oil's product in the Mexican market.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Baruchi Global Capital SA DE CV

Baruchi Global Capital is a Mexican distribution company specializing in consumer goods merchandising. The company operates in wholesale and e-commerce channels, providing distribution services to a range of clients from small businesses to large distributors. Baruchi Global Capital leverages its experience in supply chain management and logistical operations to identify market opportunities and deliver value to its clients. The company has developed an approach to product distribution that focuses on operational efficiency and strategic business relationships.or more information about Baruchi Global Capital, please visit: https://cfbaruchi.com/

