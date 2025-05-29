SEALSQ Chosen by Hager for Matter-Compliant Device Attestation in Next-Gen Smart Home Products

Geneva, Switzerland, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products,, today announced that Hager, a global leader in electrical solutions and smart home systems, has selected its PKI-as-a-Service platform, INeS, to provide Device Attestation Certificates for Hager’s Matter-compliant smart home range, launched recently: Hager Integrates Matter for Smarter, Safer Homes.

SEALSQ’s INeS platform enables Hager to seamlessly integrate devices into the Matter ecosystem, enhancing connectivity and simplifying certificate management from design to manufacturing. “Our solution accelerates Hager’s Matter compliance while future-proofing IoT security,” said Frank Buonnano, VP of Global Sales at SEALSQ. “With our Post-Quantum Root of Trust, INeS generates quantum-resistant certificates, ensuring long-term protection against emerging threats.”

The Matter standard, led by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), enhances smart home device interoperability and security. By partnering with SEALSQ, Hager benefits from faster time-to-market, cost-efficient compliance, flexible deployment options (on-premises, hosted, or batch issuance), and streamlined certificate management via the INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Benefits for Hager Customers and Products

This collaboration enables Hager to deliver smarter, more secure homes. SEALSQ’s advanced attestation ensures Hager’s Matter-compliant devices—such as lighting controls, energy management systems, and building automation solutions—seamlessly connect to ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Customers benefit from enhanced cybersecurity, while Hager strengthens product reliability and gains a competitive edge with quantum-ready technology, making its solutions future-proof for residential and commercial users.

About Hager

Hager is a global leader in electrical solutions, delivering innovative products and services for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a focus on smart home technology, energy management, and building automation, Hager empowers customers with safe, efficient, and sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Blieskastel, Germany, and with a strong presence in over 100 countries, Hager continues to shape the future of connected living. For more, visit www.hager.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

