Infragistics Launches Ultimate 25.1: Major Updates to App Builder and Ignite UI Propel Developer Productivity in 2025

Cranbury, NJ, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the leading global provider of tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, today announced the launch of Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 , the company's flagship UX and UI product. The enhanced Infragistics Ultimate UI/UX toolkit offers a comprehensive library of enterprise-grade UI controls and includes the exclusive low-code WYSIWYG App Builder™ for developing modern, high-performance, and engaging apps across major frameworks.

From brand-new components to exciting new features, the Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 innovations mark a leap forward in accelerating app development, driving productivity, and enabling organizations to build high-performance, enterprise-grade applications. AI functionalities, Angular 19 updates, more charting capabilities, new Carousel Component, and Grid Summaries configurator for toggling column-based visibility of operands, are among the new features.

“Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 represents a significant advancement of our mission to equip developers and teams with powerful, modern tools with an emphasis on usability and customization,” said Jason Beres, Chief Operating Officer, Infragistics. “With powerful AI-assisted design features, improved component responsiveness, and industry-leading performance, we’re making it easier than ever to build high-quality applications—faster and more efficiently.”

Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 Enhancements to App Builder

Exclusive to Infragistics Ultimate, App Builder is the only low-code tool that provides teams with full code ownership and extensive customization capabilities. And now, the most recent updates to App Builder leverage AI-driven functionality to generate application views, images, and data sources, accelerating development like never before.

Highlights of the new App Builder capabilities include AI-powered view generation to generate UI layouts and components from free-text prompts, multiple-actions support, and remote data handling with new Card, Row and Column layouts capabilities to efficiently manage large datasets.

To experience everything in the latest App Builder updates, click here for the latest version.

Indigo UI Kit for Figma

True UX design-development collaboration is easier and more efficient with Indigo.Design and App Builder . The new Indigo UI Kit for Figma includes custom in-house theme designed to elevate users' apps with a modern and unique aesthetic, new variants for components, enhanced customization, design improvements, and automatic Value Binding for Grid Column Templates to simplify template configurations for grid columns, save time, and reduce errors by automatically binding the template to the underlying field value.

Initial Advanced Filtering, new AI Chat UI, and Query Builder empower users with customizable data views and Multiple Actions Reordering functionality enables users to modify the execution order for actions triggered by component interactions, providing greater control.

Ignite UI Toolbox Updates

Ignite UI is a comprehensive library of hundreds of UI components for every major web framework. It brings the fastest grids and data charts on the market optimized for speed and performance.

The latest updates delivered in Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 include:

Ignite UI for Angular

Ignite UI Angular Grid component received a major update to its SSR (server-side rendering) and SSG (prerendering). The new release of Ignite UI for Angular 19.2 now renders all its inner elements with their appropriate relative sizes allowing for seamless client rehydration and subsequent databinding. Other enhancements were made to Tile Manager Component, enabling the display of content in individual tiles, allowing users to interact with these tiles by rearranging and resizing them, and giving them the freedom to customize the layout and appearance of the content.

Query Builder provides enhanced design, multi-table query support, nested queries, and more, enabling developers to build complex data filtering queries. Angular 19 support introduces powerful features and new designs and Carousel Component now has an updated design and vertical orientation for navigation buttons. Dashboard Tile is a new charting feature allowing users to build interactive dashboards with ease (available in preview). In addition, Ignite UI for Angular has brand-new, customizable Angular Grid samples to use right away.

Ignite UI for Web Components

Ignite UI for Web Components now contains Tile Manager , a brand-new, time-saving component with features like resizing, reordering, serialization that ensure agility and optimal user experience when displaying content in individual tiles. Dashboard Tile is a new charting feature for building interactive dashboards with ease (available in preview). Ignite UI for Web Components also has Grids Declarative Filtering, File Upload Component, and Tooltip Component updates.

Ignite UI for Blazor

Dashboard Tile is a new charting feature for building interactive dashboards with ease (available in preview). Ignite UI for Blazow now offers Elements Grids Declarative Filtering.

Ignite UI for React

Dashboard Tile, a new charting feature enabling users to build interactive dashboards with ease (available in preview) is also now included in Ignite UI for React, as well as React Wrappers and Grids Declarative Filtering.

Ultimate UI for WPF / Windows Forms

WPF updates include Dashboard Tile, a new charting feature allowing users to build interactive dashboards with ease (available in preview) and Data Pie Chart for simple or exploded pie charts, enabling developers to customize the threshold and display text or images. Windows Forms updates include Data Pie Chart for better visualizations, enabling programmers to add customizations to the threshold and show text or images.

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. App Builder ™ is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process, delivering production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Slingshot is an AI-powered work management platform that simplifies business analytics to enable companies to make more informed decisions, faster. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

About Infragistics Ultimate

Infragistics Ultimate is the only complete UX/UI toolkit and design-to-code solution for desktop, web and mobile app designers and developers. It includes the cloud-based WYSIWYG drag and drop App Builder for app design, prototyping, user testing and code generation, as well as a comprehensive library of user interface (UI) components.

About Ignite UI

Ignite UI is a comprehensive toolset with hundreds of feature-rich UI components for Angular, Blazor, Web Components, React, and jQuery. It offers fast data grids and charts, DockManager for desktop-like experience, and a WYSIWYG App Builder ™ to build high-performance apps 80% faster.

About App Builder

App Builder ™is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process. Launched by software company Infragistics , App Builder delivers production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Teams can create and customize applications using the platform’s WYSIWYG interface to drag and drop pre-built, reusable components and elements on a design surface. This simplifies the development process and eliminates the need for extensive coding so teams can quickly deliver the applications customers need and want. App Builder is available as a cloud-based application and ​​as an on-premise solution.

