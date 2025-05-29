Traliant launches critical manager training to prevent discrimination missteps amid new Executive Orders

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, announced new Discrimination Prevention for Managers training to help supervisors and managers navigate new discrimination issues that they are likely to encounter from the recent wave of Executive Orders.

While the new Executive Orders do not change existing anti-discrimination law, with the combination of evolving Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) guidance, they have reshaped workplace discrimination and elevated risks to organizations. Missteps by managers in areas like diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, gender identity and religious accommodations can quickly escalate into costly legal claims, reputational damage or employee disengagement.

Traliant’s Discrimination Prevention for Managers training clearly explains how the recent Executive Orders, EEOC and DOJ guidance impact anti-discrimination law – breaking down the emerging risks managers may not be aware of, clarifying legal gray areas and providing practical strategies for responding to sensitive issues with confidence and compliance.

“Many managers don’t know what the recent executive orders actually change, where legal lines are drawn or how easily non-compliant actions can escalate,” said Elissa Rossi, Vice President of Compliance Services at Traliant and former Assistant Attorney General in New York. “This often leaves organizations, especially leaders within the organization, feeling confused and at risk. Without proper training, managers may inadvertently create liability by mishandling complaints, conversations or accommodations.”

Through interactive, real-world scenarios, Traliant’s course helps learners:

Understand what recent Executive Orders change — and what they don’t

Know what legally qualifies as discrimination, including actions against members of majority groups

Know what steps to take if an employee raises a concern and how to report it

How to address sensitive employee questions around DEI, pronouns, religion and fairness



About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture.

