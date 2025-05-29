Accrete AI and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver AI Solutions for Social Media and Supply Chain Influence to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accrete AI Government LLC , the Federal subsidiary of Accrete, Inc., a New York based dual use AI company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to bring Accrete’s AI Knowledge Engine and Expert AI Agent platform to an expanded market of buyers.

Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Accrete AI Government’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Expert AI Agents including Argus for Social Media Narrative Influence and Argus for Supply Chain Influence available to Government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“The sheer volume and complexity of the data collected by the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community has resulted in an unprecedented analytic burden which represents a significant vulnerability,” said Bill Wall, CEO of Accrete AI Government. “Accrete’s AI Knowledge Engine platform is highly configurable, which enables Expert AI Agents such as Argus to gather massive volumes of information, analyze that information using encoded tacit human domain knowledge, and surface insights by revealing hidden relationships.”

Currently, Accrete’s Expert AI Agents are being employed to support Government agencies in addressing critical missions by driving analytical efficiency and shortening decision cycles. For example, Argus has been deployed in production with the U.S. Department of Defense for several years. Argus encodes tacit domain knowledge of intelligence analysts and uses that ground truth to analyze massive volumes of open source and proprietary data.

Argus autonomously builds knowledge graphs that semantically unify complex information silos to reveal hidden relationships between seemingly unrelated entities. Argus surfaces vulnerabilities in the context of Foreign Ownership, Control and Influence (FOCI) and the supply, instantly writing intelligence reports with full source attribution and reasoning to back to ground truth. Argus not only drives exponential efficiency gains, but it also helps users to proactively detect and deter vulnerabilities by providing a decision edge.

Similarly, Argus is also being used by organizations to encode the tacit domain knowledge of intelligence analysts into Expert AI Agents that analyze an abundance of cross-platform, multi-modal social media data in real time. Argus for Social Media Influence enables these analysts to “jump into the mind” of specific personas in hyper-specific domains to detect and deter narratives manufactured by foreign adversaries designed to capture mindshare and manipulate behavior.

“Accrete’s unique AI capabilities complement our portfolio and address the growing need for advanced analytical tools within the Public Sector,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “As agencies face increasingly complex challenges in both supply chain security and social media intelligence, these solutions, available through our reseller partners, provide the insights necessary to make informed decisions and enhance operational effectiveness.”

Accrete’s Argus for Social Media Influence and Argus for Supply Chain Influence solutions are now available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3927 or Accrete@carahsoft.com .

About Accrete AI Government

Accrete AI Government offers dual-use AI technology that give federal entities a decision advantage by employing Expert AI Agents that capture and scale tacit domain knowledge enabling the proactive detection and deterrence of vulnerabilities and threats in the digital age.

A trusted government partner operating at the intersection of open source intelligence and government data, Accrete AI Government works with customers to configure its AI Knowledge Engine platform for decision automation to address their specific problem set.

Accrete AI Government LLC is the Federal subsidiary of Accrete, Inc. a New York based dual-use AI company.

Contact

Megan Thatford

(781) 910-6869

megan.thatford@accrete.ai



About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .