MPT's Chesapeake Collectibles returns for 12th season in June

Owings Mills, MD, United States, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland Public Television’s popular original series Chesapeake Collectibles returns for its 12th season with a treasure trove of captivating finds beginning on Monday, June 2. A preview of the new season is available at youtube.com/watch?v=oZ66CdfbBL8 .



Chesapeake Collectibles’ 13 weekly episodes will be broadcast on MPT-HD and available on the MPT livestream on Mondays at 7:30 p.m., immediately preceding the acclaimed PBS series Antiques Roadshow. Viewers can also find full episodes of the series anytime on MPT's online video player and the free PBS app .



Encore broadcasts of episodes air on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MPT2 and the MPT2 live stream .



One of MPT’s most successful flagship series, Chesapeake Collectibles showcases items from around the world brought to the show by individuals from across the Chesapeake region. During each episode, passionate collectors have their unique, antique, and collectible possessions evaluated by expert appraisers, who reveal fascinating facts about each item’s history, provenance, and value.



Among the new season’s highlights are a rare first-edition set of The Lord of the Rings, a hand-annotated Lawrence of Arabia movie script, a sketch of the Baltimore skyline by legendary singer Tony Bennett, and a pair of exquisitely crafted silver seahorses by renowned Baltimore jeweler Carl Schon. Additional highlights include a letter from Fort McHenry’s commander requesting the very flag that would inspire The Star-Spangled Banner, a bronze statue with a risqué surprise, and a pair of bloomers worn and signed by Baltimore icon Divine. A longer sneak peek of the new season is available for viewing at youtube.com/watch?v=WDzDGBPWugU .



Nearly 1,000 guests attended the Chesapeake Collectibles season 12 taping event, which took place in October 2024 at The Irene and Edward H. Kaplan Production Studio on MPT’s Owings Mills campus. The series’ expert appraisers evaluated thousands of items, selecting the most fascinating for inclusion in the upcoming season.



CHESAPEAKE COLLECTIBLES - JUNE EPISODE SUMMARIES



Episode 1 (June 2): A guest shares mementos and memories from an unforgettable dinner with John Lennon. A sketch of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor reveals another side of legendary crooner Tony Bennett. An eclectic “crazy quilt” captures the eye of several appraisers. Hollywood history is found under a stack of books in a home in Baltimore. And, nostalgia for TV westerns fuels a collector’s quest to hunt down childhood toys.



Episode 2 (June 9): A rare promotional print for Gone with the Wind sheds light on a shameful chapter of Hollywood history. A two-faced ceramic jug reveals the two sides of a politician’s personality. An appraiser solves a question that has puzzled the owner of an intricately designed table. A macabre memento proves that love transcends death. And, a ceremonial machete uncovers a remarkable story of service during World War II.



Episode 3 (June 16): A hand-annotated copy of a speech by President John F. Kennedy is the star of a collection of JFK memorabilia. An unusual collection of political artifacts reveals a love for the democratic process. A pair of jeweled seahorses pays tribute to the shimmering treasures of the Chesapeake. A work of art made as compensation for a leaky pipe reveals fascinating techniques. And, an antique blasting machine ends the episode with a bang.



Episode 4 (June 23): An elegant bronze statue reveals a risqué surprise. A pair of religious reliefs once owned by America’s first Black millionaire opens a window into a remarkable legacy. A set of 18th-century medical texts sparks fresh appreciation for modern medicine. An awe-inspiring collection of World War II artifacts from the Pacific Theater tells a story of service and survival. And one appraiser quite literally steps into his role, donning traditional garb to examine textiles from the East.



Episode 5 (June 30): A veteran reveals the purchase made with his enlistment bonus: a first edition set of The Lord of the Rings. A young collector shares the pieces that launched his journey as a treasure hunter. A stunning trove of elegantly illustrated vintage songbooks is saved from the dumpster. A fashionable find from the Baltimore Orioles’ clothing line turns heads. And, a majestic monstrance, rescued from a deconsecrated church, shines for the cameras.



For more information about the series, including how to register for the show’s Season 13 taping weekend on October 4-5, visit chesapeakecollectibles.com . The website also features the series’ Talkin’ Collectibles blog, found at mpt.org/blogs/chesapeake-collectibles/ .



