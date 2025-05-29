The SBB Research Group Foundation Names April 2025 Grant Finalists: Developing Our Youth, Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation, Oswegoland Senior & Community Center

CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the April 2025 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Developing Our Youth (Chicago, IL) empowers young people by fostering resilience, self-confidence, and a sense of belonging through innovative programs and compassionate leadership. With a deep commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of those they serve, the organization builds strong relationships with youth and their families, creating a supportive environment where every young person is heard, valued, and inspired to reach their full potential.

Homeless Veterans in America Relief Foundation (Chicago, IL) is dedicated to delivering essential resources directly to Veterans experiencing homelessness, including food, clothing, and shelter supplies, while connecting them to the services they need to transition off the streets. With a deep commitment to restoring dignity, self-worth, and pride, the organization raises awareness of the challenges faced by Veterans and transitioning military personnel, ensuring each individual receives personalized support for a lasting impact.



Oswegoland Senior & Community Center (Oswego, IL) is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors by supporting independent living and fostering a strong sense of community. Its mission is to improve quality of life and promote the well-being of older adults through inclusive programs that fully integrate the entire community.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org