PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer appoints Greg Samios as CEO of Health division

Experienced healthcare executive has track record of driving innovation and delivering results

Alphen aan den Rijn — May 29, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals, has named Greg Samios as Chief Executive Officer of its Health division, effective June 1. Samios succeeds Stacey Caywood, who became a Member of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer on May 15, 2025.

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than twenty-five years of experience, Samios has served as Executive Vice President of the Health division’s two largest business units, Clinical Effectiveness and Health Learning, Research, and Practice. While a Health division leader, Samios has driven growth in Wolters Kluwer’s leading clinical decision support and clinical drug information products, UpToDate and Medi-Span. He also led the introduction of generative AI into the company’s healthcare products and solidified partnerships with leading digital health companies.

In a prior role at Wolters Kluwer, Samios served as Executive Vice President of the Legal & Regulatory U.S. business. His career experience before joining Wolters Kluwer included several health-focused positions at Elsevier spanning more than ten years. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Duke University Fuqua School of Business and graduated with a B.S. and M.S. in Engineering from the University of Rochester.

“We are delighted to name Greg Samios as the new CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health,” said Nancy McKinstry, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board for Wolters Kluwer. “Our large, global Health division requires an experienced leader to continue driving innovation and adapting to market challenges. We are confident that Greg has the right combination of experience and passion to deliver on our strategy and drive incremental value for our customers and growth for our business.”

Wolters Kluwer Health supports professionals across healthcare with trusted advanced technology, evidence-based solutions, research, and life-long learning.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Investor/Analyst Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens Associate Director Vice President Global Communications Investor Relations press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com t: +316 1233 657 Andre Rebelo Wolters Kluwer Health Director, External Communications andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com t: +1 781 392 2411

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment