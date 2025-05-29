Centrifugal Blower Market to Reach USD 4.01 Billion by 2032, Owing to Surging Demand for Energy-Efficient Industrial Airflow Systems | SNS Insider

Austin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Centrifugal Blower Market was estimated at USD 2.69 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow steadily to USD 4.01 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54% from 2024 to 2032.”





An increasing focus of industries on operational efficiency is rapidly generating demand for advanced air management systems. Reliability and energy-saving capabilities of centrifugal blowers are transforming these rotary displacement pump solutions into a one-stop solution for a plethora of applications across HVAC, manufacturing, and waste management sectors. Introduction of smart technology and stringent environmental regulations will drive the growth centrifugal blower market as several industries are increasingly becoming dependent on high-capacity airflow and ventilation solutions to meet modern sustainability standards.

In the United States, the centrifugal blower market was valued at USD 0.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 0.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.78%.

Strong demand from HVAC, manufacturing, and wastewater treatment applications is driving growth in the U.S. The growing interest in energy-efficient blower solutions and smart technology integration is additionally fueling a new age of industrial air handling innovation within the market.

Centrifugal Blower Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.69 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By End Use (Mining, Cement, HVAC, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Power Generation, Others)

• By Pressure (Low Pressure, Medium Pressure, High Pressure) Key Drivers • Industrial growth in sectors like cement, steel, and chemicals is driving demand for efficient centrifugal blowers for ventilation, dust control, and process efficiency.

HVAC and Low-Pressure Segments Lead Centrifugal Blower Market in 2023 Amid Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Ventilation Solutions

By End-Use: The HVAC segment led the centrifugal blower market in 2023, holding over 32% share. The domination is attributed to the fundamental function of centrifugal blowers, which help in the provision of air quality, ventilation, and temperature control in commercial and residential buildings. The trend for achieving energy efficiency in buildings and promoting green buildings is increasing around the globe, and as HVAC systems become more complex, this is also driving the demand for centrifugal blowers globally. Common applications for these blowers include cleanroom applications, climate-controlled manufacturing facilities, and industrial-sized ventilation systems. This segment's high growth due to increasing urban development and stringent climate-control regulations is expected to continue through the forecast period.

By Pressure: The low-pressure segment dominated in 2023 with more than 48% market share. These blowers are designed for moderate air circulation, and so they are very common for use, but in HVAC, material handling, and industrial ventilation applications. Cost-effectiveness, with low maintenance needs and its ability to seamlessly retrofit with existing infrastructure, drives the demand for low-pressure centrifugal blowers. This balance makes them naturally suited for typical airflow moving applications, as they can offer efficient moving of air without incurring the additional costs associated with medium- and high-pressure systems.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Centrifugal Blower Market in 2023 with Over 38% Revenue Share

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant region in the centrifugal blower market in 2023, accounting for over 38% of global revenue share. The rise in demand is driven by the fast industrialization and infrastructure growth in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. These regions are witnessing an increase in construction and expansion of manufacturing, particularly in automotive, HVAC, and chemical processing, կախման. Furthermore, the emphasis on improving urban infrastructure in countries across the Asia-Pacific region is another factor underpinning the installation of centrifugal blowers for effective air movement. This should further propel the adoption of newer, more energy-efficient technologies, especially due to regulatory pressure relating to sustainability. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain predominantly leading as well as the fastest-growing centrifugal blower market globally due to the persistent development of industrial clusters, along with an increase in the search for sustainable energy alternatives.

North America holds a significant position in the market, driven by mature industries such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation. The US and Canada are investing in innovation and specifically, energy savings systems, to help mitigate some of the operational costs and environmental impacts. Centrifugal blowers play an important role in North America's aerospace industry for pressurization & environmental control systems, while also being used in the automotive industry for engine cooling and cabin air regulation. Furthermore, the advanced centrifugal blowers are likely to witness significant demand owing to its application in smart manufacturing units and IoT-based monitoring systems at factories.

Recent Developments

In June 2023: Ingersoll Rand Inc. completed the acquisition of Howden Roots LLC from Chart Industries Inc. Roots, known for its expertise in positive displacement blowers, rotary lobe blowers, and centrifugal compressors, now operates under Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies & Services segment. This acquisition strengthens Ingersoll Rand’s portfolio of high-performance air handling solutions and broadens its global footprint.





