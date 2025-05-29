Spectrotel Achieves Expert Level in Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program

NEPTUNE, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, a leading provider of Managed Network Services, today announced that it has achieved Expert-level partner status within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This designation demonstrates Spectrotel’s commitment to leveraging Fortinet’s Security Fabric to deliver integrated, secure, and intelligent solutions that meet the complex needs of today’s businesses. The achievement also highlights Spectrotel’s investment in certifying its technical experts to deliver advanced security outcomes to partners and customers alike.

"Achieving Expert-level status within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value through best-in-class cybersecurity solutions," said Sanjay Patel, Chief Technology Officer at Spectrotel. "This milestone supports our strategic goal of driving optimal business outcomes by combining deep expertise with automation and intelligence—empowering our partners and customers to operate with greater confidence, security, and agility."

As an Expert-level partner—the highest tier in Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program—Spectrotel is recognized for its broad cybersecurity expertise and ability to deliver Fortinet’s leading-edge solutions in a way that is tailored, scalable, and aligned with customer objectives.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet evolving customer challenges driven by hybrid work, distributed IT environments, and a rapidly advancing threat landscape. Through the Engage Partner Program, Fortinet provides enablement tools and resources designed to help partners build differentiated, security-focused practices and capture business opportunities centered on customer needs.

The Engage Partner Program empowers partners to grow productive and profitable relationships, build competitive advantages, and accelerate customer digital transformation with a flexible and customizable go-to-market strategy anchored in the Fortinet Security Fabric.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

