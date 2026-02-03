Michael Zedosky of Spectrotel Honored As A 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

NEPTUNE, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel Holding Co., LLC, a leading provider of Managed Network Services and Connectivity solutions, proudly announced today that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Michael Zedosky, Spectrotel Channel Chief, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

About the Honoree

With nearly three decades of experience across the IT and communications landscape, Michael Zedosky has played a pivotal role in transforming Spectrotel into a leading, channel-first Managed Network Services Provider—driving sustained growth, deep partner loyalty, and measurable business outcomes. Under Zedosky’s leadership, nearly 99% of Spectrotel’s revenue is generated through channel and alliance partners, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to a partner-first model.



Since Joining Spectrotel, Zedosky has led a strategic shift toward consultative, solutions-driven selling, helping partners move beyond transactional connectivity to deliver long-term value for customers. His focus on trust, execution, and local market engagement has fueled significant year-over-year sales growth and strengthened Spectrotel’s national partner ecosystem.



Known throughout the industry for his hands-on leadership style and relationship-driven approach, Zedosky continues to champion innovation, education, and collaboration—ensuring partners are equipped to succeed in an increasingly complex and competitive marketplace.

“This recognition is truly an honor, but it belongs just as much to our partners and our incredible team at Spectrotel,” said Michael Zedosky, Channel Chief. “Trust is the foundation of everything we do. When we honor our commitments, simplify complexity, and deliver real business outcomes, everyone wins. Our channel community continues to inspire me every day, and I’m proud to work alongside partners who are committed to growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2

About Spectrotel



Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

