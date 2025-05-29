Matador Technologies Inc. Enters Binding LOI to Partner with Indian Digital Asset Product Strategy Firm

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") to invest in a publicly traded Indian technology company, tentatively named HODL Systems (“HODL”), that implements a treasury strategy which includes investing into digital assets.

Under the terms of the LOI, Matador will commit to invest up to USD$3,200,000 (“Investment Amount”) in a share warrant structure that would provide Matador up to 24.95% ownership stake in HODL, assuming full exercise of the warrants. This investment aligns with Matador’s strategy to increase its exposure to the global digital asset ecosystem.

As part of the transaction, Matador also expects to enter into a licensing agreement with HODL in due course to distribute its proprietary digital gold product and other Ordinals technology in the Indian market. The agreement is intended to support Matador’s expansion into new markets within the digital asset sector. Both the LOI and the licensing agreement remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), and the investment is subject to Exchange acceptance of the Change of Business.

The first tranche of the aforesaid warrant investment is expected to close on or before July 10, 2025, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Key Highlights & Strategic Rationale

Expansion into the Indian Market : India is a large and growing market for technology and digital assets. This investment allows Matador to establish a foothold in this dynamic region.

: India is a large and growing market for technology and digital assets. This investment allows Matador to establish a foothold in this dynamic region. Balance Sheet Strategy : HODL’s business model aligns with Matador’s broader investment thesis around the adoption of digital assets and the integration of decentralized financial assets.

: HODL’s business model aligns with Matador’s broader investment thesis around the adoption of digital assets and the integration of decentralized financial assets. Licensing Agreement for Digital Gold & Ordinals Technology : By bringing its proprietary digital gold product and Ordinals technology to India through HODL, Matador aims to broaden access to its blockchain-based products through this partnership.

: By bringing its proprietary digital gold product and Ordinals technology to India through HODL, Matador aims to broaden access to its blockchain-based products through this partnership. Capturing a Digitally Native Gold Market: India is the largest private gold-owning country in the world, with households holding more than 25,000 tonnes of gold (World Gold Council). At the same time, over 65% of India’s population is under the age of 35, with a growing middle class increasingly adopting mobile-first, digital investment platforms (UNDP India). Matador and HODL plan to offer blockchain-based investment products tailored to younger, tech-savvy investors in India.

India is the largest private gold-owning country in the world, with households holding more than 25,000 tonnes of gold (World Gold Council). At the same time, over 65% of India’s population is under the age of 35, with a growing middle class increasingly adopting mobile-first, digital investment platforms (UNDP India). Matador and HODL plan to offer blockchain-based investment products tailored to younger, tech-savvy investors in India. Potential for Long-Term Value Creation: Through this investment and licensing arrangement, Matador may participate in HODL’s future growth and expansion into digital asset markets.



Additional Information from the Letter of Intent

Date of Agreement : May 29, 2025 (“ Effective Date ”)

: May 29, 2025 (“ ”) Investment Timelines : 25% of the Investment Amount on or before July 10, 2025, and the remaining 75% of the Investment Amount on or before 18 months from the date of allotment of the share warrants.

: 25% of the Investment Amount on or before July 10, 2025, and the remaining 75% of the Investment Amount on or before 18 months from the date of allotment of the share warrants. Valuation Report : HODL will obtain a valuation report from an independent registered valuer, acceptable to Matador, to ensure compliance with applicable regulations and provide transparency in the transaction.

: HODL will obtain a valuation report from an independent registered valuer, acceptable to Matador, to ensure compliance with applicable regulations and provide transparency in the transaction. Conversion Terms of Share Warrants : The Share Warrants are convertible into equity shares of HODL at a 1:1 ratio at any time within 18 months from the date of allotment, at Matador’s discretion.

: The Share Warrants are convertible into equity shares of HODL at a 1:1 ratio at any time within 18 months from the date of allotment, at Matador’s discretion. Conditions of Offer : The board of directors of HODL are expected to accept the LOI as of the Effective Date. As a pre-requisite to the proposed transaction, shareholders of HODL must approve the proposed subscription. The share warrants must be issued and allotted to Matador in dematerialized form within 15 days of shareholders’ approval, which time period may be extended for receipt of regulatory approvals as permitted under law. The post-issue shareholding of Matador will not exceed 24.95% on a fully diluted basis unless waived in writing.



:

Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies Inc., commented: "This strategic investment in HODL underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in high-growth markets and advancing the adoption of digital asset-centric financial strategies. By partnering with HODL, we are poised to deliver innovative digital asset solutions to the Indian market, aligning with our mission to drive global financial inclusion through decentralized technologies."

Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador Technologies Inc., commented: “At Matador, we believe the next wave of global financial infrastructure will be built on digital assets. By aligning with HODL, we’re not just expanding geographically—we’re expanding the reach of the digital assets’ ecosystem into a key innovation hub.”

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company that holds Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and builds products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Through a self-reinforcing model that combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, Matador aims to grow long-term shareholder value without dilution.

The Company’s flagship offering, the Digital Gold Platform, allows users to buy, sell, and trade 1-gram gold units inscribed as Bitcoin Ordinals—bridging traditional value with decentralized technology. With a Bitcoin-first strategy, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is helping shape the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, risks relating to whether the transaction with HODL will be concluded as currently proposed or at all, risks relating to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the launch of the Company's mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of digital assets and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.