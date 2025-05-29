Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Opens Nominations for the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the premier event for the digital signage industry, today announces nominations are open for the 2025 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIES). The awards will be presented at DSE 2025, taking place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California.

The DIZZIE Awards honor the most visionary and impactful digital signage projects and the individuals driving the industry forward. Recognizing innovation, creativity, and excellence, the DIZZIES celebrate installations and campaigns that push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in digital signage.

Award Categories include:

Project Categories

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Retail Environments

Sustainable Solution

Transportation

Venues

Digital Signage Content of the Year

Digital Signage Experience of the Year



Individual Categories

Trailblazer

Emerging Talent

All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges.

"The DIZZIE Awards spotlight the trailblazers, creative leaders, and game-changing projects that are shaping the future of digital signage," said David Drain, DSE event director at Questex. "We’re excited to once again honor the groundbreaking work taking place around the globe."

Click here to enter a Project category and here for an Individual category. Submissions are open through August 1, 2025.

For more information about DSE and to register to attend, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com . For sponsor and exhibitor inquiries, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com.

