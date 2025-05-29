Coterie Insurance and Smarter Risk Announce New Partnership

APPLETON, Wis., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie Insurance (Coterie), a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA), is pleased to announce a new partnership with Smarter Risk, a leading online platform specializing in innovative risk control solutions as part of Coterie Applications’ Manage My Risk Program.

Coterie offers best-in-class insurance coverage through independent agents, wholesalers, and brokers while also developing and utilizing innovative technology to make the process of purchasing insurance effortless. Through the Manage My Risk program, Coterie provides optional tools and resources to their policyholders to simplify comprehensive loss control programs.

“Small business owners don't focus on insurance or risk mitigation every day,” said David McFarland, CEO of Coterie. “They trust their agents to do that. The Manage My Risk program enables our agents and brokers to promote these niche resources to their clients. By adding Smarter Risk’s offerings to the Manage My Risk program, we can now give policyholders enhanced on-demand tools to protect their business.”

Through this partnership, Coterie Manage My Risk program enrollees receive access to Smarter Risk’s digital risk assessment, which takes less than 15 minutes to complete. Upon completion, users instantly receive a tailored risk improvement plan, including specific, actionable recommendations tailored directly to their business operations. Additionally, these policyholders can leverage Smarter Risk’s intuitive self-service platform to easily build comprehensive written safety programs, track recommendation completion, and continuously improve their risk profile over time.

“Coterie has set the bar for what easy, accessible small business insurance should look like,” said John Morlan, founder and CEO of Smarter Risk. “Together, Smarter Risk and Coterie Insurance will deliver a tech-driven risk management experience, empowering small businesses to improve safety, reduce claims, and take control of their insurance costs. This partnership stands to transform the industry by ensuring the ability to capitalize on the true promise of a ‘predict and prevent’ model.”

About Coterie Insurance (Coterie)

Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners. Coterie’s technology enables a transparent, accurate, and rapid quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand. For more information about Coterie, its products, or becoming an appointed agent, please visit www.coterieinsurance.com.

About Smarter Risk

Smarter Risk is a modern risk control platform built to make safety and risk control easy, fast, and effective for small businesses. The platform enables policyholders to complete dynamic risk assessments in minutes, receive real-time insights, and take action to prevent claims—without the need for costly on-site inspections or traditional consulting engagements. By simplifying the risk control process, Smarter Risk helps businesses reduce workplace injuries, lower claims, and control their insurance costs. For more information, please visit https://smarterrisk.com