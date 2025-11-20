Coterie Insurance BOP and GL Products Now Available Through Collaboration with Progressive Insurance®

APPLETON, Wis., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is pleased to announce its Businessowners Policies (BOP) and General Liability (GL) products are now available through a new agency relationship with Progressive Insurance, one of the leading commercial auto insurance providers in the U.S. and a provider of other small business products.

Coterie, a tech-enabled managing general agent (MGA) specializing in property and casualty (P&C) coverage for small businesses, is committed to making it easier for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) to get needed insurance coverages easily and affordably. Adding Coterie’s BOP and GL products to the choices on Progressive’s BusinessQuote Explorer® (BQX) online platform operated by its in-house agency, Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc., represents a significant expansion for Coterie and accessibility to top-quality insurance products and service for SMBs.

“Progressive is a recognized leader in the small business insurance arena, and we’re proud to offer our products on BQX,” said David McFarland, CEO and founder of Coterie Insurance. “We’re now reaching more entrepreneurs on the Progressive platform while giving policyholders the speed and simplicity that define the Coterie experience.”

Coterie’s reputation for speed, agility, and underwriting discipline is reinforced, and its national distribution is expanded through the addition of these products to Progressive’s BQX. Small and micro-commercial accounts purchasing Coterie’s BOP and GL products through BQX can expect a best-in-class experience that includes access to fast, accurate quotes powered by modern technology.

