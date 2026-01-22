Coterie Insurance Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

APPLETON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie Insurance (Coterie), a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) specializing in property and casualty (P&C) commercial insurance for small businesses, today announced Mark Seich as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) overseeing revenue strategy across distribution, agency engagement, marketing, and customer experience (CX), with a mandate to accelerate profitable growth and deepen Coterie’s presence in the independent agency channel.

Seich’s appointment is part of Coterie’s deliberate expansion of the company’s senior leadership team. Last year, Coterie added Michael Albert as Chief Technology Officer and Allan Egbert as Chief Platform Officer, reinforcing the company’s commitment to building an executive bench capable of scaling a modern, technology-forward insurance business.

Seich is a leader built for the dynamic, modern, small commercial distribution space. More than 15 years of insurance leadership experience spanning sales, distribution, marketing, and CX in Seich’s career demonstrates his consistent focus on modernizing revenue engines in legacy segments—using technology, data, and operational rigor to elevate agent economics and improve customer outcomes.

Seich served as VP of Marketing & Distribution at The Philadelphia Contributionship, where he led distribution, marketing, customer care, and CX. Previously, he was Chief Customer Experience Officer and VP of Marketing, Sales & Distribution at Berkley Fire & Marine, where he drove digital quote-and-bind initiatives, alternative distribution strategies, and brand transformation efforts that delivered material premium and revenue growth.

Across roles, Seich has built and scaled omni-channel distribution, partnered closely with underwriting and product to reduce friction, and deployed analytics and automation to support profitability, retention, and renewal performance. His leadership style and experience mirror Coterie’s focus on making small commercial profitable, serviceable, and worth the producer’s time.

“Small commercial distribution is continuing to evolve,” said David McFarland, CEO of Coterie Insurance. “Agents want speed, clarity, and support. Carriers want profitability. Small businesses want simplicity. Mark thrives when he is operating at the intersection of those realities. He’s here to help us align revenue strategy with technology and underwriting execution to support long-term value creation for our partners.”

Seich joins as Coterie expands partnerships with market leaders including SIAA, Progressive, Allianz X, and BlueVine, strengthens its ceded product suite with EPLI and Workplace Violence offerings, and scales its digital underwriting and API platform nationwide.

“Coterie is building the future model for small commercial distribution—modern, scalable, and partner-first,” said Seich. “Helping agents win more business with less friction, while delivering meaningful protection to small businesses, is both commercially and personally compelling.”

About Coterie Insurance (Coterie)

Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners. Coterie’s technology enables a transparent, accurate, and rapid quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand. For more information about Coterie, its products, or becoming an appointed agent, please visit www.coterieinsurance.com.

