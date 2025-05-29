Parsons Celebrates Engineering Excellence Award and Ribbon Cutting for I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Project

CHANTILLY, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) proudly announced the official completion of the I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project in Berkeley, California, celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on April 28. Hosted by the Alameda County Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation, the event marked a significant milestone in delivering long-awaited mobility improvements to the East Bay.

The achievement comes as Parsons was recently honored with a 2025 Engineering Excellence Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies for its work on Phase 1 of the project: the Pedestrian and Bicycle Overcrossing. The project has also received national recognition for its innovation, safety impact, and community-focused design.

“As engineers, we have a responsibility to design and deliver infrastructure that not only solves today’s mobility challenges, but also supports resilient, connected communities for the future,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “The I-80/Gilman Street project reflects our legacy and leadership in transportation innovation, and we’re proud to have helped shape a safer, smarter corridor for all users.”

Parsons served as the prime consultant and engineer of record, providing leadership across project approval and environmental documentation, final design, and construction support. The $100 million improvement project is a collaboration between local, regional, and state agencies committed to advancing multimodal safety and efficiency.

Located at the intersection of Gilman Street and Interstate 80 in northwest Berkeley, the reconfigured interchange includes modern roundabouts and a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing. It connects the Bay Trail with North Berkeley and closes a critical gap in the active transportation network. The project also includes a first-of-its-kind cycle track over an active Union Pacific at-grade railroad crossing, setting a new benchmark for multimodal safety and engineering innovation in a dense urban corridor. The upgrades improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for all travelers in one of the Bay Area’s most heavily used corridors.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/road-highway/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1 470.510.6690

Lexus.White@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us