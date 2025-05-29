California Water Service Enters into Agreement to Acquire Casa Loma Water Company and Palm Mutual Water Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), has signed agreements with Casa Loma Water Company (Casa Loma) and Palm Mutual Water Company (Palm Mutual) to acquire both systems’ water utility assets.

Casa Loma serves about 900 people through 237 residential and 11 commercial customer connections. The system is located three miles from Cal Water’s Bakersfield Operations Center and is surrounded by Cal Water’s existing service area. Because Cal Water has an existing intertie with Casa Loma, Cal Water will begin delivering water to these new customers after the acquisition is completed. Cal Water intends to install additional interconnections to help improve fire flow and system pressure, and plans to upgrade the infrastructure to Cal Water standards.

Palm Mutual is located two miles from Cal Water’s Northeast Bakersfield Treatment Plant and serves 63 residential customers. Cal Water currently serves Palm Mutual through a master meter interconnection, since Palm Mutual does not own nor operate its own sources of supply. Cal Water anticipates upgrading the system’s infrastructure over time to facilitate consistent and high-quality operations.

Both acquisitions are subject to satisfactory closing conditions and approval by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). Cal Water intends to file a Tier 2 Advice Letter requesting the adoption of existing Cal Water rates for the new customers.

“We applaud Palm Mutual Water Company and Casa Loma Water Company for putting the health and safety of their customers first. We look forward to providing our new customers the high level of service we provide to our other Bakersfield customers,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2.1 million people statewide through 499,400 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

