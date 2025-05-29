Magnera to Present at the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) today announced they will attend the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, Illinois. Magnera CEO, Curt Begle, and CFO & Treasurer, Jim Till, will present at the conference during a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. CT. 1x1 meetings with institutional investors will take place June 11-12, 2025.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1722878&tp_key=7dce9f81d5

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 global production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 9,000 employees.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

