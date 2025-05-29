MINILUXE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

Reported figures all in U.S. Dollars

Boston, MA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) today announced its financial results for the 13 weeks ended March 30, 2025 ("Q1 2025"). The fiscal year of MiniLuxe is a 52-week reporting cycle ending on Sunday closest to December 31, which periodically necessitates a fiscal year of 53 weeks; fiscal years referred to in this release consist of 52-week periods. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are reported in U.S. dollars.

MiniLuxe continued its momentum with year-over-year growth as Q1 2025 revenue increased 9% over Q1 2024 at $6.1M and gross profit of $2.5M, representing a 12% increase from Q1 2024. The Company focuses on gross profit margin expansion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth as key success indicators towards long-term profitability. The first quarter is traditionally the lowest relative revenue period for the Company and highest level of cash use due to the seasonality of the business. In Q1 2025, the Company’s operating loss was ($2M) slightly higher than ($1.8M) in Q1 2024, primarily driven by one-time spend increases in professional services, and stock-based compensation expenses. Taking out non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, adjusted EBITDA for total company (inclusive of all overhead) came in for Q1 2025 at ~($1.6M) while YoY Fleet 4-wall adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to positive $700k.

Key 2025 Strategic Pillars

Through Q1 2025 the Company continued its execution focus on three strategic pillars:

Drive growth through operating partners and franchise partners - Continued expansion of the Company's talent revenue base, which grew by 10% year-over-year to $6.08M, reflecting the success of MiniLuxe's operating model and growing appeal to partners. In the first quarter of operation, MiniLuxe’s first franchise location grew 25% in the second half of Q1 when compared to the first half – demonstrating the power of the brand to attract and capture demand. Accelerate overall studio-level profitability growth - Fleet Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 290% compared to Q1 2024, reaching $700K, demonstrating the Company's continued success in improving store-level contribution. Increase fixed cost leverage and SG&A efficiency - The company continued to see improvements in its SG&A efficiency, demonstrating the Company's ability to leverage its cost structure as revenues grow. Corporate SG&A continues to remain steady or decline as a percentage of total revenue, driven by cost efficiencies and overall top line growth.

Highlights of Business Performance

Gross profit increased 12% to $2.5M with gross margin improving from 40% in Q1 2024 to 41% in Q1 2025.

Cash flow used in operating activities improved by $700k in Q1 2025 to ($1.2M) versus ($1.9M) in Q1 2024.

Per the company’s February 10 press release and March 10th press release, MiniLuxe raised approximately $[5M] in additional funding in Q1, supporting the Company's strategic initiatives for 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reached $7.2M at the end of Q1 2025, an increase of $3.2M from $4.0M at the end of FY24 and an increase of $5M from $2.2M at the end of Q1 2024, providing the Company with a strong foundation for continued growth and strategic initiatives.

On March 21, MiniLuxe announced the successful extinguishment of all convertible debt, further strengthening its financial foundation.

The majority of the Company's growth continues to come from MiniLuxe branded Core Studios. The Core Studio base maintained consistent, multi-year trend of growth in Q1 2025 as service revenue from the fleet increased by $0.6M to $6.1M, or 10% over Q1 2024. MiniLuxe saw strong trends on the demand and supply side of its business: (a) positive momentum on the demand side (new client and loyal client growth) and (b) growth and development of supply side (talent ecosystem growth).

Outside of the Core Studios – performance at the Company’s operating partner studios exceeded target expectations. The Company’s partnership studio with Atlanta-based Sugarcoat is trending more than 10% above target. The Company’s first franchise location in Brookline, Massachusetts also exhibited very strong growth in its ramp and achieved profitability within its first 6 months of operations.

"Our first quarter performance is the direct result of execution on our strategic pillars, including partnership with outstanding operating partners, and the growing momentum of MiniLuxe's core business model," said Tony Tjan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of MiniLuxe. "We're pleased to see the brand’s resiliency that has not only endured since Covid but strengthened as unit economics continue to positively expand and generate growing Fleet contribution and fixed cost leverage. I am most proud that the team is doing this while maintaining our commitment to clean, high-quality services and the empowerment of our designers."



‎Q1 2025 Results

Selected Financial Measures

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the thirteen weeks ended March 30, 2025 and March 31, 2024:

Cash Flows

The following table presents cash and cash equivalents as of March 30, 2025 and March 31, 2024:

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release references certain non-IFRS measures used by management. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The non-IFRS measures referred to in this press release are "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Fleet Adjusted EBITDA."

Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA most accurately reflects the commercial reality of the Company's operations on an ongoing basis by adding back non-cash expenses. Additionally, the rent-related adjustments ensure that studio-related expenses align with revenue generated over the corresponding time periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back fixed asset depreciation, right-of-use asset amortization under IFRS 16, asset disposal, and share-based compensation expense to IFRS operating income, then deducting straight-line rent expenses net of lease abatements. IFRS operating income is revenue less cost of sales (gross profit), additionally adjusted for general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization expense.

The Company also uses Fleet Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of its MiniLuxe Core Studio business. This metric is calculated in a similar manner, starting with Talent revenue and adjusting for non-fleet Talent revenue and cost of sales, further adjusted by fleet general and administrative expenses and finally subtracting straight line rent expense. The Company believes that this metric most closely mirrors how management views the fleet portion of the business.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

The following table reconciles Fleet Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe's aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

